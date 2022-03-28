Snake Bytes: 03/28 - Non-Ketel Marte News

Ketel Marte (reportedly) signs an extension.

Nick Ahmed’s shoulder.

Other Diamondbacks News

“Every year is always a tryout for the next year. I’m not the hardest thrower, you know, I really need to throws strikes and fool some guys to have success. I can’t rely on a mid-90s fastball to get away with a mistake,” Ramirez said. “That’s always in the back of my head, and I like that. I don’t want to be too comfortable at ever thinking I have a job for next year for sure. I’ve got to work. It’s always 100 percent. I’m always going full out.”

The D-backs optioned 24-year-old relief pitcher Edwin Ucenta, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers last season, to Triple-A Reno and reassigned reliever Kevin Ginkel and catcher Grayson Greiner to minor-league camp.

Shortstop Sergio Alcantará got traded to the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 trade that brought JD Martinez to Arizona. He was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in 2021 and designated again just 5 days ago. The Dominican doesn’t hit for much but is more than okay defensively.

In a corresponding move Josh VanMeter had to be designated for assignment after Kendrick finally found out that he was the one responsible for blowing the nº 1 pick in the FYPD.

Around The MLB

Warren is not amused.

42-year old Pujols returns to St. Louis on a $2.5MM contract. That is 1% of what he earned in Anaheim.

Maybe he runs away to Phoenix now and declares his love for the Diamondbacks?

Clippard pitched fine for the Diamondbacks last season with a 135 ERA+, but saw the hits increase and the strikeouts drop.

Walker reportedly tried the good old “do you see this ring”-excuse, but the Florida police didn’t fall for it.

“He’s had success in this league,’’ Aaron Boone said. Miller pitched to a 9.24 ERA in 12 ²/₃ innings with Chicago and Pittsburgh in 2021.

Across The Pacific

Japan pro baseball began its third season of the pandemic on Friday night with more fans allowed in the stands, where they are again allowed to buy a beer without leaving their seats. All concession stands are now cashless, and entry to the stadium and payments can be made through facial recognition. Restrictions on stadium capacity have been lifted.

The SSG Landers on Wednesday unveiled the newly-refurbished locker rooms at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, part of a major facilities upgrade that puts the 20-year old stadium on a par with some big league ballparks, result of a reported $3MM investment.

Across The Atlantic

The SBL is the first of Europe’s domestic baseball competitions to start play, with Italy’s Serie A and the Czech Extraliga starting playing on Apr 1, the German Bundesliga starting Apr 2, and the the Dutch Hoofdklasse opening its schedule on Apr 7. France’s D1 gets play started on Apr 10.