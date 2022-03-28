Snake Bytes: 03/28 - Non-Ketel Marte News

Ketel Marte (reportedly) signs an extension.
[AZSnakePit] D-backs, Ketel Marte reportedly agree to a 5-year extension
[AZSnakePit] What does the Ketel Marte extension mean for the Arizona Diamondbacks moving forward?
[AZ Central] Diamondbacks bet again on Ketel Marte’s talent with new contract extension
Nick Ahmed’s shoulder.
[AZSnakePit] Nick Ahmed suffers setback in recovery from shoulder injury
[AZ Central] Nick Ahmed’s shoulder still focal point at Diamondbacks camp
[Arizona Sports] D-backs SS Nick Ahmed to get MRI on shoulder
[AZ Central] Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed headed for MRI as shoulder woes resurface
[dbacks.com] Ahmed to undergo MRI on right shoulder
Other Diamondbacks News
[AZ Central] Noé Ramirez hoping to build off strong second half of 2021 season for Diamondbacks
“Every year is always a tryout for the next year. I’m not the hardest thrower, you know, I really need to throws strikes and fool some guys to have success. I can’t rely on a mid-90s fastball to get away with a mistake,” Ramirez said. “That’s always in the back of my head, and I like that. I don’t want to be too comfortable at ever thinking I have a job for next year for sure. I’ve got to work. It’s always 100 percent. I’m always going full out.”
[Arizona Sports] D-backs option RHP Edwin Ucenta to Triple-A, reassign RHP Kevin Ginkel
The D-backs optioned 24-year-old relief pitcher Edwin Ucenta, who was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers last season, to Triple-A Reno and reassigned reliever Kevin Ginkel and catcher Grayson Greiner to minor-league camp.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks Acquire Sergio Alcantara From Cubs, Designate Josh VanMeter
Shortstop Sergio Alcantará got traded to the Detroit Tigers in the 2017 trade that brought JD Martinez to Arizona. He was claimed off waivers by the Cubs in 2021 and designated again just 5 days ago. The Dominican doesn’t hit for much but is more than okay defensively.
In a corresponding move Josh VanMeter had to be designated for assignment after Kendrick finally found out that he was the one responsible for blowing the nº 1 pick in the FYPD.
Around The MLB
[MLB Trade Rumors] Dodgers trade Matt Beaty to Padres
Warren is not amused.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Cardinals To Sign Albert Pujols
42-year old Pujols returns to St. Louis on a $2.5MM contract. That is 1% of what he earned in Anaheim.
[MLB Trade Rumors] Marlins designate Yoan Lopez
Maybe he runs away to Phoenix now and declares his love for the Diamondbacks?
[Washington Post] Tyler Clippard returns to Washington on minor league contract
Clippard pitched fine for the Diamondbacks last season with a 135 ERA+, but saw the hits increase and the strikeouts drop.
[CBS Sports] Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charges during spring training
Walker reportedly tried the good old “do you see this ring”-excuse, but the Florida police didn’t fall for it.
[New York Post] Yankees sign former All-Star Shelby Miller
“He’s had success in this league,’’ Aaron Boone said. Miller pitched to a 9.24 ERA in 12 ²/₃ innings with Chicago and Pittsburgh in 2021.
Across The Pacific
[Japan] Baseball season opens
Japan pro baseball began its third season of the pandemic on Friday night with more fans allowed in the stands, where they are again allowed to buy a beer without leaving their seats. All concession stands are now cashless, and entry to the stadium and payments can be made through facial recognition. Restrictions on stadium capacity have been lifted.
[South Korea] KBO clubs invest in swanky stadium upgrades
The SSG Landers on Wednesday unveiled the newly-refurbished locker rooms at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, part of a major facilities upgrade that puts the 20-year old stadium on a par with some big league ballparks, result of a reported $3MM investment.
Across The Atlantic
[Europe] Spanish Baseball League first domestic European league to start
The SBL is the first of Europe’s domestic baseball competitions to start play, with Italy’s Serie A and the Czech Extraliga starting playing on Apr 1, the German Bundesliga starting Apr 2, and the the Dutch Hoofdklasse opening its schedule on Apr 7. France’s D1 gets play started on Apr 10.
Loading comments...