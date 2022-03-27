Spring Gameday Thread, #10/11: D-backs vs. Rockies/@Rangers

D-backs line-up vs. Rockies: 1:10 pm

Daulton Varsho, CF Ketel Marte, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Josh Rojas, 3B Carson Kelly, C Jordan Luplow, DH Alek Thomas, RF Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ LHP Madison Bumgarner

D-backs line-up @ Rangers: 1:05 pm

Jake McCarthy, CF Cooper Hummel, LF Pavin Smith, 1B Matt Davidson, DH Josh VanMeter, 2B Drew Ellis, 3B Braden Bishop, RF Jake Hager, SS Jose Herrera, C

+ LHP Tyler Gilbert

Definitely feels like the home squad are the “A” team, and the ones schlepping it all the way out to surprise are today’s “B” roster, but we’ll see how things work out. The Rockies game is supposed to be available as a webcast through dbacks.com. Jack is in attendance there, so he’ll no doubt pop in here with eye-witness accounts as appropriate. The team also made a trio of roster moves this morning, though still no particular surprises.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

RHP Edwin Uceta

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Kevin Ginkel

C Grayson Greiner

That leaves them with 47 players in camp, including those on the injured list.