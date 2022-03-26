Bruteside Chats: The Old School vs. The New Rules

Some love them, some hate them, and some of us are cool with a few while despising the rest. The upcoming rule changes to Major League Baseball have many disgusted for a perceived swipe at tradition and how the game ‘is supposed to played.’ On the flip side of the rule changes many fans have supported those new rules that can speed the game along, or make the game more exciting.

In this episode, Jack and Angry Dad discuss 2022 and 2023 rule changes and why they like or dislike them. The shift for example, was the upcoming ban necessary or could the players have made an adjustment at the plate? Pitch clock? Expanded post season? Larger bases? NOT IN MY BASEBALL!

Tell us your opinion by voting in the polls and check out the episode below.

Thanks for watching.

Poll Ghost runner on 2nd base in extra innings Hell yeah, let’s get this game over with!

No way, the offense needs to actually earn that run. vote view results 40% Hell yeah, let’s get this game over with! (9 votes)

59% No way, the offense needs to actually earn that run. (13 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Universal DH? Yes, it’s about time.

No, the NL needs to stick with tradition. vote view results 63% Yes, it’s about time. (14 votes)

36% No, the NL needs to stick with tradition. (8 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Expanded post season, from 10 to now 12 teams Yes! More postseason baseball, and now my team has a better shot at glory!

No, even 10 teams is too many. vote view results 59% Yes! More postseason baseball, and now my team has a better shot at glory! (13 votes)

40% No, even 10 teams is too many. (9 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Banning the shift Yes! Enough is enough!

No! The offense needs to adjust or deal with the defensive strategy. vote view results 50% Yes! Enough is enough! (11 votes)

50% No! The offense needs to adjust or deal with the defensive strategy. (11 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now