Bruteside Chats: The Old School vs. The New Rules

Jack Sommers and Angry Dad shake their fists at upcoming changes to baseball tradition

By M_Lopez
@az_brute_squad
/ new

Some love them, some hate them, and some of us are cool with a few while despising the rest. The upcoming rule changes to Major League Baseball have many disgusted for a perceived swipe at tradition and how the game ‘is supposed to played.’ On the flip side of the rule changes many fans have supported those new rules that can speed the game along, or make the game more exciting.

In this episode, Jack and Angry Dad discuss 2022 and 2023 rule changes and why they like or dislike them. The shift for example, was the upcoming ban necessary or could the players have made an adjustment at the plate? Pitch clock? Expanded post season? Larger bases? NOT IN MY BASEBALL!

Tell us your opinion by voting in the polls and check out the episode below.

Thanks for watching.

Poll

Ghost runner on 2nd base in extra innings

view results
  • 40%
    Hell yeah, let’s get this game over with!
    (9 votes)
  • 59%
    No way, the offense needs to actually earn that run.
    (13 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Universal DH?

view results
  • 63%
    Yes, it’s about time.
    (14 votes)
  • 36%
    No, the NL needs to stick with tradition.
    (8 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Expanded post season, from 10 to now 12 teams

view results
  • 59%
    Yes! More postseason baseball, and now my team has a better shot at glory!
    (13 votes)
  • 40%
    No, even 10 teams is too many.
    (9 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Banning the shift

view results
  • 50%
    Yes! Enough is enough!
    (11 votes)
  • 50%
    No! The offense needs to adjust or deal with the defensive strategy.
    (11 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Pitch clock: 14 seconds with bases empty. 19 seconds with a runner on.

view results
  • 63%
    Yes, let’s keep this game moving!
    (14 votes)
  • 36%
    No, the pitcher needs more time.
    (8 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

