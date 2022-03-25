Spring Gameday Thread, #9: D-backs vs. Angels

D-backs lineup

Daulton Varsho, CF Ketel Marte, DH David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Carson Kelly, C Jordan Luplow, RF Josh VanMeter, 2B Drew Ellis, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ RHP Luke Weaver, and probably a few others.

Hopefully this one will go a little better than when the D-backs faced the Angels over at Tempe Diablo, last Saturday. Arizona - and in particular, Dan Straily - got hammered, losing the game by a score of 12-5. As with yesterday, this game is on TV but with the opponents’ broadcast. For a more D-backcentric approach, you might want to turn the sound off on your television and go to the radio, since the game is also being carried on ESPN 620 AM.