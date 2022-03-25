Spring Gameday Thread, #9: D-backs vs. Angels

D-backs lineup
- Daulton Varsho, CF
- Ketel Marte, DH
- David Peralta, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Carson Kelly, C
- Jordan Luplow, RF
- Josh VanMeter, 2B
- Drew Ellis, 3B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
+ RHP Luke Weaver, and probably a few others.
Hopefully this one will go a little better than when the D-backs faced the Angels over at Tempe Diablo, last Saturday. Arizona - and in particular, Dan Straily - got hammered, losing the game by a score of 12-5. As with yesterday, this game is on TV but with the opponents’ broadcast. For a more D-backcentric approach, you might want to turn the sound off on your television and go to the radio, since the game is also being carried on ESPN 620 AM.
