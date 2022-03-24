Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 3 - Nice Win

Taylor Widener was your D-backs starter for this one, making his first appearance of the Spring games as he attempts to take a step forward in 2022 after a decent extended stay on the big league roster last year. For the Brewers was 2-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, making his first pitching appearance, as well as the pitchers, ramp up for the regular season.

Widener was decent in his first showing, with an error and single the only blemish in his first inning. The 2nd was worse, as a single and double gave the Brewers their only run against Taylor. He allowed 4 hits in total, striking out 2.

The D-backs waited until the 2nd to pounce, with Pavin Smith reaching by walk, Matt Davidson and Seth Beer singles to push the first run across the board and Alek Thomas split the left and center fielders for a double, scoring both runs. The kid is good.

Alek Thomas splits the gap for a two-run double.



From there, the remaining pitchers had little trouble with the Brewers with the only problem being Dan Straily giving up two solo home runs in the 6th to put some doubt into his spot in the rotation. While the homers allowed were against semi-productive MLB hitters in Jon Singleton and David Dahl, Straily was consistently missing up in the zone and was fortunate to only allow the 2 homers.

As alluded to earlier, both Seth Beer and Alek Thomas had themselves a day, combining to go 5 for 8 with 5 RBIs. Excellent stuff kids. Others with notable performances include Ryan Bliss with a 2/2 with a stolen base performance as a late-inning substitute and Eduardo Diaz who homered deep into left field in the 9th inning after old friend Jamie Westbrook allowed an error to continue the inning.

On the pitching side, Matt Lemieux, Keegan Curtis, Sean Poppen, and Jesus Liranzo all had scoreless appearances as they make bids for the opening day roster.

Spring Training continues tomorrow against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Salt River Fields, first pitch is 1:10pm.