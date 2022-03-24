Spring Gameday Thread, #8: D-backs @ Brewers

D-backs lineup

Cooper Hummel, LF Ketel Marte, 2B Josh Rojas, SS Pavin Smith, RF Matt Davidson, 3B Seth Beer, 1B Jake McCarthy, DH Alek Thomas, CF Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Taylor Widener, RHP Dan Straily, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Jesus Liranzo

The team officially announced the signing of pitcher Zach Davies today, and put J.B. Bukauskas on the 60-day injured list, so we won’t be seeing him for a while. There was also the first significant batch of roster moves made today, leaving the D-backs with 50 players left in camp, including those on the injured list.

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

OF Stuart Fairchild

RHP Humberto Mejía

RHP Ryan Weiss

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

LHP Miguel Aguilar

C Juan Centeno

INF C.J. Chatham

LHP Junior Garcia

RHP Jesus Liranzo

No particular surprises there, but a few recognizable names, to be sure. This game is being carried on Bally Sports Arizona, but it will be the Brewers feed, so don’t expect to hear too much about the Diamondbacks.