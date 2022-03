Hello my fellow Snakepitters and Brutes!

Time once more for another addition of the Bruteside Chats, and this time we’re joined by Wick; lead editor of our sister site the Red Reporter.

Wick and us Brutes know much about suffering as fans of frustrating clubs, and today we vent that mutual frustration and curse the gods for the cruel fate dealt our teams in recent years.

So join us once more for another fun filled chat :)