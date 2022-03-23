Snake Bytes: 3/23 - Arbitration Avoidance

Five Big Rebound Pitcher Candidates

Diamondbacks fans will not be surprised to see that Zac Gallen makes the list of arms with big potential that need to find their mojo again in 2022.

The Return of Manfred Man

Seriously, this was supposed to be a thing of the past. But, it seems the league and players have agreed to bring this abomination back, supposedly for only the 2022 season.

Shohei Ohtani Rule Instituted

The Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim can now use baseball wunderkind Shohei Ohtani as a DH on his pitching days without fear of having to lose him as a hitter if they pull him from the game as a pitcher.

Judge, Riley, Swanson Among Players Headed to Arbitration

Aaron Judge was the only player of 14 arbitration-eligible Yankees to not come to a salary agreement The Atlanta Braves have five players, including Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson who are currently headed to arbitration. Because of the lockout schedule, these arbitration hearings will take place during the course of the regular season, creating a bit of a conundrum for teams looking to finalize salary expectations. It is still expected that Judge may avoid arbitration by signing a large extension before the hearing. Other big names headed to arbitration include; Harrison Bader, Lucas Giolito, Max Fried, Tyler O’Neill, Wilson Contreras, and Adam Duvall.