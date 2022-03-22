Spring Gameday Thread, #6: D-backs vs. Rangers

D-backs line-up

Carson Kelly, C Ketel Marte, DH Pavin Smith, 1B Daulton Varsho, CF Josh Rojas, 3B Cooper Hummel, LF Alek Thomas, RF Jake Hager, 2B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ LHP Madison Bumgarner, LHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Caleb Smith, LHP Joe Mantiply, LHP Tyler Gilbert, RHP Ryan Weiss

First start of spring for Madison Bumgarner, who is reported to be looking to go three innings or so today. That is a bit aggressive compared to a typical spring, but is likely a necessity resulting from the abbreviated timetable. However, it seems likely that Zac Gallen will probably not be ready for Opening Day, as he works his way back from a shoulder issue. Here’s manager Torey Lovullo discussing the situation:

Update from Lovullo on Zac Gallen and his status on being ready when the regular season starts. pic.twitter.com/w4s0zdeHX2 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) March 22, 2022

Radio-only broadcast for the game, but I think Jack’s gonna be at Salt River Fields for this one, so he’ll be able to give us an eye-witness view of how MadBum looked in his 2022 debut. Let’s hope the Rangers used up all their offense yesterday, in the 25-12 drubbing of the Guardians!