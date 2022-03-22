Snake Bytes: 03/22 - Back to the basics for the D-backs defense

Diamondbacks News

[dbacks.com] D-backs focus on defense; Peralta homers again

There were a lot of things about the 110-loss 2021 season that bothered D-backs manager Torey Lovullo, but none more so than the defensive struggles. “That’s what I’m about at my core,” Lovullo said of defense. This spring, he is taking no chances as the D-backs are going back to the basics when it comes to fielding.

[MLB Trade Rumors] Diamondbacks to sign Zach Davies

Davies is guaranteed $1.75MM on the deal. He’ll earn a $1.5MM base salary and is also guaranteed at least a $250K buyout on next year’s option. The contract allows him to earn an additional $2.5MM based on his number of games started.

The Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with right-hander Zach Davies on a one-year deal with an option for 2023. He is guaranteed $1.75M ($1.5M base, $250K buyout). Chance to earn another $2.5M+ in bonuses based on games started. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 22, 2022

[AZ Central] Prospect Kristian Robinson a limited participant at Diamondbacks camp

Robinson, who was added to the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster in November, is on baseball’s restricted list. The Diamondbacks re-assigned him to minor league camp, where he has been getting in full days of work and is able to play in games.

[The Athletic] Diamondbacks roster projection 2.0: The unfinished business edition

Zach Buchanan has Jose Herrera, Dan Straily, Cooper Hummel, and Tyler Gilbert on the initial 26-man roster. Although he’ll need to rip up that roster prediction after today’s signing.

Notable MLB Transactions

[MLB Trade Rumors] Rockies Extend Ryan McMahon

The Rockies and infielder Ryan McMahon have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension that will guarantee McMahon $70MM.

[MLB Trade Rumors] Marlins designate Isan Diaz for assignment

Diaz was originally the D-backs 2nd round selection in the 2014 MLB First Year Player Draft, who was traded to Milwaukee in the Jean Segura deal, then subsequently to Miami in the Christian Yelich mega deal.

[MLB Trade Rumors] Marlins, Richard Bleier agree to extension

The Marlins are in agreement on a two-year, $6MM extension with left-handed reliever Richard Bleier with a club option worth $3.75MM for 2024.

[MLB Trade Rumors] Blue Jays, Matt Chapman Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Blue Jays and newly acquired third baseman Matt Chapman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $25MM contract. The deal will buy out Chapman’s final two arbitration seasons but does not extend Toronto’s club control over the two-time Platinum Glover.