Diamondbacks 9, Mariners 1: A win in 2022!

After four defeats to start off spring training, the D-backs got what they needed on both sides of the ball this afternoon at Salt River Fields. A trio of home-runs were responsible for almost all the meaningful offense, driving in eight of Arizona’s nine runs - the ninth crossed home plate on a balk! On the mound, Humberto Castellanos tossed three scoreless innings, and the rest of the bullpen largely got it done. The only run allowed came off the team’s new closer, Mark Melancon.

The Diamondbacks offense got things going quickly, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first. With two outs, Christian Walker singled, and Jordan Luplow homered to right field. That was just an appetizer for the second inning, where Seattle starter George Kirby was chased. Arizona loaded the bases with one out, and Jake McCarthy made it 3-0 on a balk. The newly revamped David Peralta swing then doubled the score, the Freight Train hitting his second home-run of the preseason, a three-run shot to center field. Another three-run homer completed the scoring for the Diamondbacks in the seventh, this one coming off the bat of Buddy Kennedy.

Arizona were certainly efficient, scoring nine runs on only eight hits and four walks. McCarthy and Drew Ellis each reached base twice with a hit and a walk. Getting the start, Castellanos scattered three hits over three innings, but walked none and struck out two. Melancon took over, and according to Michael. his velocity was about 3 mph down on last year. First outing, of course, but something to watch going forward. A walk, wild pitch and single gave Seattle their only run, and Melancon was lifted with two outs, having thrown 22 pitches. However, the Mariners were held to three hits and a walk after the fourth, Luis Frias tossed two scoreless with three K’s and there were zeroes from Matt Peacock, Kyle Nelson and Sean Poppen.

All told, can’t complain about a K:BB of 10:2 on the pitchers’ side, though the D-backs were also fairly free swinging, striking out 12 times over eight innings, with four walks. There were a pair of errors, by Peralta and Josh VanMeter, but it was nice for them simply to get into the win column. They remain at Salt River Fields for the game tomorrow, in which the visitors are the Texas Rangers. First pitch at 1:10 pm. and it will be another radio-only game.