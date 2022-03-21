Spring Gameday Thread, #5: D-backs vs. Mariners

D-backs line-up

Josh VanMeter, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Jordan Luplow, RF Nick Ahmed, SS Matt Davidson, DH Jake McCarthy. CF Drew Ellis, 3B Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Humberto Castellanos, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Seab Poppen, RHP Matt Peacock, RHP Jesus Liranzo, RHP Keynan Middleton, LHP Junior Garcia, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Mitchell Stumpo and LHP Mack Lemieux

Looks like this game is going 18 innings, if all of the above are going to get into the game... Couple of additions to the roster today by the Diamondbacks:

Claimed off waivers from San Francisco Giants: LHP Caleb Baragar (No. 38)

Signed as a Minor League free agent with an invitation to Spring Training: LHP Óliver Pérez (No. 59)

The latter is definitely an unexpected arrival. Perez is one of the most veterany of veteran presences, having already accumulated nineteen seasons in the majors. He has played for eight different organizations, and they include the D-backs, for whom he pitched back in 2014-15. All told, he has a 96 ERA+ over an impressive 696 appearances, though only has 21.1 MLB innings since the end of 2019, for one reason or another. I believe coverage of this one can be found on the radio, via ESPN 620 AM.