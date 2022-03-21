Snake Bytes: 03/21 - I want to win

Diamondbacks News

You are either with us or against us

Let’s wrap some up some acquisitions and departures, all via MLBTR:

“I want to win,” Rojas said... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

“We’re probably going to be more defined with how we deploy Pavin [Smith, DBE],” Mike Hazen said per Jake Anderson. “Not to say that we’re not going to have to branch out into other areas. But right field and first base is probably going to be more of the focus than focusing on three outfield positions and first base.”

Nik asked the other day and Jack responded. For those who missed it: in Spring Training games the Diamondbacks will wear a black-white patch with the initials “RH” to honour Hemond who spent 19 seasons with the D-backs as the team’s senior executive vice president of baseball operations (1996-2000) and special assistant to the president and CEO (2007-20).

“It takes a lot of pressure off me to make a pitching decision before it’s the right time”.

...

How often did that situation occur last season, Torey?

Terrible loss. The pitcher with a -0.9 WAR, 1.788 WHIP, 7.79 ERA and 14/7 K-BB rate in 17.1 innings might miss months. How are we supposed to replace this???

Dan Straily didn’t really have a good first Spring Training outing and Torey Lovullo said that he’d like to see Straily be quicker to make adjustments in the future: “I’ve seen him better in some backfield situations, or some other situations where the mixture of pitches is a little bit better”.

Writes Steve Gilbert: This spring, the D-backs are focused on having him play center and catcher, with the thinking being that if he needs to play on the corners at all, it will be an easier adjustment.

So had I during the first 4 D-Backs Spring Training games.

Diamondbacks get Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell, Matt Brash and Kristian Cardozo.

Around The MLB

Six years, $140MM guaranteed. Depending on options, opt-outs, etc. could be more and could be less. Story will play 2nd base in Boston until the Red Sox and Bogaerts part ways.

“We know Arizona isn’t going to compete, but it wouldn’t have hurt to do a little more downmarket shopping. GRADE: D”

Across The Pacific

The KBO’s top fastball pitchers are off to a quick start during the spring training exhibition games, comfortably breaking 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) and edging closer to the elusive 160 kilometer-per-hour mark. While the best KBO pitchers often favor off-speed pitches, prioritizing control over power, this season the league looks set to host a proper fireball face-off, with a number of new and existing pitchers throwing up impressive numbers already this year.

Across The Atlantic

Interestingly, the American based scouting organization has ranked Europe’s top talents this off-season, giving the highest rank to Michal Kovala, a Czech kid currently pitching at Combine Academy in North Carolina hoping to achieve a college signing.