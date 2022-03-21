Snake Bytes: 03/21 - I want to win

Diamondbacks News
You are either with us or against us
Let’s wrap some up some acquisitions and departures, all via MLBTR:
- Diamondbacks sign Grayson Greiner to Minor League deal (03/15). 29 year old catcher who strikes out a lot. Minor league depth signing.
- D-Backs, Keone Kela agree to minor league deal (03/16). Injury plagued righty reliever who had his last productive season in 2019. Has been out with TJ since May 2021.
- Diamondbacks release Zack Burdi (03/18). My kids had a plastic camera that’d say “Look at the Burdi” whenever you hit the button. I guess we won’t be seeing this Burdi.
- Diamondbacks sign Wilmer Difo to minor league contract (03/19). Difo hit .269/.329/.384 for the Pirates last season. Sounds to me like a top of the lineup hitter for the Diamondbacks.
[AZ Central] Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas sees third base as his job to lose
“I want to win,” Rojas said... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Mike Hazen: Ketel Marte to play 2B; utility guys given ‘more defined’ roles
“We’re probably going to be more defined with how we deploy Pavin [Smith, DBE],” Mike Hazen said per Jake Anderson. “Not to say that we’re not going to have to branch out into other areas. But right field and first base is probably going to be more of the focus than focusing on three outfield positions and first base.”
[Arizona Sports] D-backs don arm sleeve patch in honor of Roland Hemond
Nik asked the other day and Jack responded. For those who missed it: in Spring Training games the Diamondbacks will wear a black-white patch with the initials “RH” to honour Hemond who spent 19 seasons with the D-backs as the team’s senior executive vice president of baseball operations (1996-2000) and special assistant to the president and CEO (2007-20).
[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks likely to rotate designated hitters
“It takes a lot of pressure off me to make a pitching decision before it’s the right time”.
...
How often did that situation occur last season, Torey?
[Arizona Sports] D-backs RHP J.B. Bukauskas suffers torn teres major, could miss months
Terrible loss. The pitcher with a -0.9 WAR, 1.788 WHIP, 7.79 ERA and 14/7 K-BB rate in 17.1 innings might miss months. How are we supposed to replace this???
[dbacks.com] Straily eyes rotation spot; Peralta makes key adjustments
Dan Straily didn’t really have a good first Spring Training outing and Torey Lovullo said that he’d like to see Straily be quicker to make adjustments in the future: “I’ve seen him better in some backfield situations, or some other situations where the mixture of pitches is a little bit better”.
[dbacks.com] Varsho gives D-backs ‘unique’ options
Writes Steve Gilbert: This spring, the D-backs are focused on having him play center and catcher, with the thinking being that if he needs to play on the corners at all, it will be an easier adjustment.
[dbacks.com] Marte has an eye-irritation
So had I during the first 4 D-Backs Spring Training games.
[Fansided] Mariners Trade Proposal: Zac Gallen from the Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks get Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell, Matt Brash and Kristian Cardozo.
Around The MLB
[MLB Trade Rumors] Red Sox To Sign Trevor Story
Six years, $140MM guaranteed. Depending on options, opt-outs, etc. could be more and could be less. Story will play 2nd base in Boston until the Red Sox and Bogaerts part ways.
[CBS Sports] MLB offseason grades: Dodgers, Braves, Blue Jays, Mets, Twins get high marks; Yankees, Astros needed more
“We know Arizona isn’t going to compete, but it wouldn’t have hurt to do a little more downmarket shopping. GRADE: D”
Across The Pacific
[South Korea] KBO’s top fireballers gear up for fast-paced season
The KBO’s top fastball pitchers are off to a quick start during the spring training exhibition games, comfortably breaking 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) and edging closer to the elusive 160 kilometer-per-hour mark. While the best KBO pitchers often favor off-speed pitches, prioritizing control over power, this season the league looks set to host a proper fireball face-off, with a number of new and existing pitchers throwing up impressive numbers already this year.
Across The Atlantic
[Europe] Perfect Game ranks European baseball talents for first time ever
Interestingly, the American based scouting organization has ranked Europe’s top talents this off-season, giving the highest rank to Michal Kovala, a Czech kid currently pitching at Combine Academy in North Carolina hoping to achieve a college signing.
