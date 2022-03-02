Arizona Diamondbacks March confidence poll

February results

Not exactly a great deal of activity here, for obvious reasons - at least on the fan confidence front. However there was a drop of ten percent in those at the gloomiest end of the spectrum, the “1”s going down from 48% to 38%. Not that most migrated very far, with the “2”s being the biggest beneficiary. However, all the categories from 2 to 6 showed at least a fractional increase. Here are the numbers.

28% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

16% - 2

17% - 3

14% - 4

7% - 5

2% - 6

1% - 7

0% - 8

4% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

The overall result was a slight uptick, of a quarter of a point, with the average confidence increasing from 2.47 to 2.72. Perhaps the team’s farm system being described in fairly glowing terms by a number of sources was sufficient to improve things? Or perhaps this was just the first shoots of the traditional pre-season enthusiasm, where last season is far enough in the rear-view mirror to let hope spring eternal? Still, it remains the lowest we’ve even seen in a February poll. Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

Meanwhile, the other question was in regard to when the MLB season would start, and how opinions had changed there. With the scheduled opening of spring training almost upon us, there was definitely a sea change on expectations. At the beginning of January, 29% of people still expected Opening Day to happen on time. But that imploded over the month, and at the start February, only 5% could say the same. If today’s announcement from the commissioner is any guide, that is now off the table. Interestingly, May appeared to be the most popular choice, just edging out later in April. Below are the figures for all the categories, with the Feb, Jan and November percentages for each, in that order.

On time 5% 29% 31%

Delayed, but in April 30% 31% 16%

In May 31% 13% 13%

In June 16% 6% 3%

In the second half 10% 7% 9%

Not at all 9% 9% 3%

March polls

I will, however, leave the “On time” category present. Hey, if some people are still voting a “9” in terms of team confidence, I guess some brave souls might still think the season will begin as scheduled.

Poll The 2022 MLB regular season will start On time

Delayed, but in April

In May

In June

In the second half

Not at all vote view results 0% On time (0 votes)

17% Delayed, but in April (6 votes)

32% In May (11 votes)

20% In June (7 votes)

17% In the second half (6 votes)

11% Not at all (4 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Well, the Diamondbacks signed Dan Straily? That’s... a thing, I guess. Otherwise, the only news is that the team will apparently be losing series on the road against the Brewers and Dodgers. I’m actually fine with this. The fewer times we see Los Angeles in any season, the better as far as I’m concerned. But I can’t honestly claim it moves the needle much in terms of my confidence. Your mileage may vary, of course, so here is the poll. As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the January one.