Snake Bytes: 3/19 - Free Agency Takes Surprise Turn

Ryne Nelson, Corbin Carroll Impress in Spring Showing
It was a good day for two of Arizona’s more highly regarded prospects.
Carlos Correa Signs with Twins
Rather than signing the mega-contract that many were expecting, the star shortstop has instead chosen to sign a high AAV short-term deal with the Twins. Correa’s deal is worth $105.3 million over three years with a player opt-out after two seasons.
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Yankee fans desperately wanted Carlos Correa, but instead the Yankees made a trade that provided the Twins with the salary relief that they needed to sign Carlos Correa. God bless.— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 19, 2022
Castellanos to Phillies for $100 Million
The Phillies have inked Nick Castellanos to a 5-yr/$100 million pact. While this significantly bolsters an impressive group of bats in Philadelphia, the defense for the Phillies may need to petition for 10th-man softball defense rules.
Rockies have spent $182 million on Kris Bryant (7yrs) for their outfield.— Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 19, 2022
Phillies have spent $179 million on Kyle Schwarber (4yrs) & Nick Castellanos (5yrs).
