Snake Bytes: 3/19 - Free Agency Takes Surprise Turn

Carlos Correa and Nick Castellanos are both off the market now.

By James Attwood
Ryne Nelson, Corbin Carroll Impress in Spring Showing
It was a good day for two of Arizona’s more highly regarded prospects.

Carlos Correa Signs with Twins
Rather than signing the mega-contract that many were expecting, the star shortstop has instead chosen to sign a high AAV short-term deal with the Twins. Correa’s deal is worth $105.3 million over three years with a player opt-out after two seasons.

Castellanos to Phillies for $100 Million
The Phillies have inked Nick Castellanos to a 5-yr/$100 million pact. While this significantly bolsters an impressive group of bats in Philadelphia, the defense for the Phillies may need to petition for 10th-man softball defense rules.

