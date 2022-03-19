Snake Bytes: 3/19 - Free Agency Takes Surprise Turn

Ryne Nelson, Corbin Carroll Impress in Spring Showing

It was a good day for two of Arizona’s more highly regarded prospects.

Carlos Correa Signs with Twins

Rather than signing the mega-contract that many were expecting, the star shortstop has instead chosen to sign a high AAV short-term deal with the Twins. Correa’s deal is worth $105.3 million over three years with a player opt-out after two seasons.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Yankee fans desperately wanted Carlos Correa, but instead the Yankees made a trade that provided the Twins with the salary relief that they needed to sign Carlos Correa. God bless. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 19, 2022

Castellanos to Phillies for $100 Million

The Phillies have inked Nick Castellanos to a 5-yr/$100 million pact. While this significantly bolsters an impressive group of bats in Philadelphia, the defense for the Phillies may need to petition for 10th-man softball defense rules.