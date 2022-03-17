Spring Training Gameday Thread, #1: D-backs @ Rockies

D-backs line-up
- Alek Thomas, CF
- Nick Heath, RF
- Jake Hager, SS
- Braden Bishop, LF
- Corbin Carroll, DH
- Buddy Kennedy, 3B
- Nefy Castillo, 1B
- Juan Graterol, C
- C.J. Chatham, 2B
+ presumably, some pitchers, I guess...
As expected, it’s an entirely minor-league line-up, though a couple of the players do have experience in the majors. Thomas is probably the only one I’d say has a shot at making the Opening Day roster though. Be interested to see how Corbin Carroll does - first proving himself healthy, of course. This game is being broadcast on the radio only, available in Phoenix on ESPN 620 AM. Let me see if I can find a transistor wireless. :)
Loading comments...