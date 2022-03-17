The Lockout is Over! Fantasy Baseball Camps to Open Immediately!

Welcome back to AZSnakepit Fantasy baseball! I’m your Snakepit Entertainment Manager, ISH95, here once again for all your “please distract me from how bad this team is probably going to be” needs! PYW’s will be returning shortly, but in the meantime, let’s get going with fantasy baseball shall we? The setup:

There are two leagues. The Premiere League, which is full, and The Minor Leagues. If you’re in the Premiere Leagues, don’t worry! Jim will still be handling that. I think. I don’t actually know. Didn’t ask him before I wrote this lol

There will be 12 spots available in the Minor Leagues. Anyone after that point being on the waiting list, in case anyone in the first batch doesn’t respond to their invitation.

Speaking of which, make sure the email address on your SnakePit profile is up to date, because that’s where the invitation will be going.

Yahoo Sports is the provider of choice. We will be going with 5x5 standard rotisserie categories, head-to-head, snake draft for the settings.

As an added incentive, the winner of the Minor Leagues gets a promotion next season to the Premiere League!

Now, two of last years participants have already reached out to me wondering when I’m going to get this posted, which admittedly, I probably should have done the day after the lock out was ended. Oh well, I’m sure we’ll be fine. For their reminders, their spots are already assured in the league, leaving nine spots open.

That’s all there is to it! Sign up in the comments below and let’s get this started!