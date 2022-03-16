Snake Bytes: 3/16 - More Musical Chairs and Questionable Moves

Notable News



Diamondbacks Sign Keone Kela to Minor League Pact

The veteran right-hander who has not pitched significant innings since 2019 but has considerable experience as a high leverage reliever to go along with a history of clubhouse toxicity had Tommy John in May of 2021, but is still expected to be ready to pitch again for the Snakes by mid-season.

Oakland Continues Demolition, Sends Chapman to Toronto

The Oakland Athletics continue to trade away every player with significant value from their MLB roster. Now, they have sent multi-time Platinum Glove winner Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for four prospects, headline by Toronto’s 2021 first round pick (19th overall), Gunnar Hoglund, who is currently on the recovery trail from Tommy John surgery.

Chris Sale to Miss Start of Season

The Boston Red Sox lefty ace has a stress fracture in his ribcage. The injury was suffered during a pitching session he performed during the lockout. While the recovery time is expected to be calculated in weeks instead of months, there is no timetable for Sale’s return to active pitching duties.

Judge Rules MLB Violated Wage Laws

A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages.

Major Signings

Seiya Suzuki Signs 5-year Pact with Cubs

Kyle Schwarber Heads to Philly on 4-year Deal

Anthony Rizzo Returning to the Bronx for 2-yr/$32 million

Andrew Chafin Headed to Detroit

Braves Sign Collin McHugh

Andrew McCutchen Signs with Milwaukee