Ketel Marte ranked top second baseman by MLB Network

D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte was ranked first on MLB Now’s Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now! last night. Marte, who ranked third on last year’s countdown, finished one spot ahead of the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien.

Hosted by MLB Network’s Brian Kenny alongside MLB Network analysts, each Top 10 Right Now! ranking considers player performance over the last three seasons, offensive and defensive metrics, both advanced Statcast data and traditional numbers, and expert analysis by the MLB Network research team.

The complete ranking for MLB Now’s top-10 second basemen is listed below:

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays Jose Altuve, Houston Astros Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves Jeff McNeil, New York Mets Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers

Now in its 12th season, MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now! series features analysis from MLB Network on-air personalities and roundtable discussions with former SABR President Vince Gennaro, MLB.com analyst Mike Petriello, and MLB.com writer and editor Sarah Langs.

The offseason rankings continue tonight as Kenny, Tom Verducci and Christopher Russo count down MLB Now’s Top 10 Shortstops Right Now! at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time. I am not expecting Nick Ahmed to be listed. Actually, I'd be quite surprised if many Diamondbacks appear in the rest of the series. But hey, stranger things have happened...

The complete schedule for the MLB Now’s Top 10 Players Right Now! series is: