Snake Bytes: 03/14 - Dealing

Diamondbacks News
Lots of D-Backs news from the usual suspects...let’s have a look:
[gophnx.com] Old friend alert: What to expect from new Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy
Jesse Friedman breaks down Ian Kennedy’s performance over the last year and what we might expect next season.
[Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Josh Rojas enters spring training healthy after shoulder surgery
Rojas is healthy and so is Carson Kelly.
[Arizona Central] Christian Walker eager, motivated to be back with Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker’s 2021 was a disappointment and the batter went to some performance institute in California to work on his mechanics: “I’m looking forward to showing everybody the growth and just getting outside of my comfort zone a little bit.”
[Arizona Central] D-Backs spring game tickets on sale Tuesday; opener Thursday vs. Rockies at Salt River Fields
D-Backs play 22 games this spring, the most of any, opening against the Rockies and wrapping up against the Guardians at Chase Field.
[azcentral.com] MLB power rankings: Where Arizona Diamondbacks stand to start 2022 spring training
AZ Central wrap up what the mainstream press outlets write about the D-Backs’ chances for the next season. Let me sum it up: we sucked and we will suck!
Around The MLB
There is so much going on in the MLB at the moment and keeping up with all the buzz is tough, so let me summarise the most interesting deals and rumours that affect either us or the MLB. All links to MLBTR but choose your favourite media outlet to get the details and discussions:
Big boys playing:
- Just days after being dealt from the Rangers to the Twins in exchange for Mitch Garver, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is posed to become the new starting shortstop for the New York Yankees after a blockbuster deal with the Twins was announced. Josh Donaldson joins him on his way to the Bronx while Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez take the other route. The Yankees also added a back-up starter in Ben Rortvedt, and are probably making a move on adding a starting catcher.
- The New York Mets add yet another important arm to their rotation after trading for Chris Bassitt. Bassitt has become quietly one of the better arms in the MLB and is in his final year of control. The A’s get two prospects in return.
- Washington Nationals are reported to sign Nelson Cruz to a 1 year deal worth $15MM. Proof that bringing the DH to the National League has opened the market for guys that can’t play baseball.
- San Francisco Giants bolster their rotation by adding Carlos Rodon to their rotation on a 2 year $44MM deal.
- Atlanta Braves say goodbye to Freddie Freeman after trading for Matt Olson. The A’s get 4 prospects in return, amongst them is Christian Pache.
- Toronto Blue Jays add Yusei Kikuchi to their rotation on a 3 year $36MM deal.
- The Minnesota Twins add Sonny Gray to their rotation in exchange for, basically, a 2021 first rounder.
- The New York Mets also signed reliever Adam Ottavino on a 1 year $4MM guaranteed deal.
Meanwhile in the NL West:
- Rockies sign Scott Schebler to minor league deal.
- Rockies sign Jose Iglesias to a one year deal. The man who has been mostly underappreciated by the market will earn a nice $5MM guaranteed.
- Rockies sign Alex Colome. The closer who was not so long ago very reliable for the White Sox signed a one year deal.
- Rockies sign Chad Kuhl on a guaranteed $3MM deal.
- San Francisco Giants sign Carlos Martinez to a minor league deal, although the once respected starter will make $2.5MM if he makes it onto the 40-man roster.
- San Francisco also add Jakob Junis on a $1.75MM deal.
- Tatis Jr. will be out for 3 months with a fractured wrist. The injuries keep on coming for the young Padres’ superstar.
Old friend alert:
- Red Sox sign Jake Diekman.
- New York Yankees resign Tim Locastro on a 1 year deal.
- Washington Nationals sign Gerardo Parra on a minor league deal.
- Milwaukee Brewers resign Brad Boxberger on a 1 year $2.5MM guaranteed deal.
- Seattle Mariners sign Steven Souza Jr. to a minor league deal.
- Los Angeles Dodgers sign Jake Lamb to a minor league deal.
Minor moves like Nationals sign reliever Steve Cishek, Angels resign back-up catcher Kurt Suzuki, White Sox sign Josh Harrison, Phillies sign Jeurys Familia, White Sox sign Joe Kelly, Nationals sign Sean Doolittle and Phillies sign Brad Hand.
