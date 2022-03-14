Snake Bytes: 03/14 - Dealing

Diamondbacks News

Lots of D-Backs news from the usual suspects...let’s have a look:

Jesse Friedman breaks down Ian Kennedy’s performance over the last year and what we might expect next season.

Rojas is healthy and so is Carson Kelly.

Christian Walker’s 2021 was a disappointment and the batter went to some performance institute in California to work on his mechanics: “I’m looking forward to showing everybody the growth and just getting outside of my comfort zone a little bit.”

D-Backs play 22 games this spring, the most of any, opening against the Rockies and wrapping up against the Guardians at Chase Field.

AZ Central wrap up what the mainstream press outlets write about the D-Backs’ chances for the next season. Let me sum it up: we sucked and we will suck!

Around The MLB

There is so much going on in the MLB at the moment and keeping up with all the buzz is tough, so let me summarise the most interesting deals and rumours that affect either us or the MLB. All links to MLBTR but choose your favourite media outlet to get the details and discussions:

Big boys playing:

Meanwhile in the NL West:

Old friend alert:

Minor moves like Nationals sign reliever Steve Cishek, Angels resign back-up catcher Kurt Suzuki, White Sox sign Josh Harrison, Phillies sign Jeurys Familia, White Sox sign Joe Kelly, Nationals sign Sean Doolittle and Phillies sign Brad Hand.