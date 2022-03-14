 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Snake Bytes: 03/14 - Dealing

After struggling to find news the last couple of months, articles all of a sudden pop up everywhere.

By DBacksEurope
/ new
New York Yankees v Washington Nationals Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Diamondbacks News

Lots of D-Backs news from the usual suspects...let’s have a look:

[gophnx.com] Old friend alert: What to expect from new Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy

Jesse Friedman breaks down Ian Kennedy’s performance over the last year and what we might expect next season.

[Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Josh Rojas enters spring training healthy after shoulder surgery

Rojas is healthy and so is Carson Kelly.

[Arizona Central] Christian Walker eager, motivated to be back with Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker’s 2021 was a disappointment and the batter went to some performance institute in California to work on his mechanics: “I’m looking forward to showing everybody the growth and just getting outside of my comfort zone a little bit.”

[Arizona Central] D-Backs spring game tickets on sale Tuesday; opener Thursday vs. Rockies at Salt River Fields

D-Backs play 22 games this spring, the most of any, opening against the Rockies and wrapping up against the Guardians at Chase Field.

[azcentral.com] MLB power rankings: Where Arizona Diamondbacks stand to start 2022 spring training

AZ Central wrap up what the mainstream press outlets write about the D-Backs’ chances for the next season. Let me sum it up: we sucked and we will suck!

Around The MLB

There is so much going on in the MLB at the moment and keeping up with all the buzz is tough, so let me summarise the most interesting deals and rumours that affect either us or the MLB. All links to MLBTR but choose your favourite media outlet to get the details and discussions:

Big boys playing:
Meanwhile in the NL West:
Old friend alert:

Minor moves like Nationals sign reliever Steve Cishek, Angels resign back-up catcher Kurt Suzuki, White Sox sign Josh Harrison, Phillies sign Jeurys Familia, White Sox sign Joe Kelly, Nationals sign Sean Doolittle and Phillies sign Brad Hand.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...