Bruteside Chats: Baseball Lives!!!!

By the hammer of Thor.....WE HAVE BASEBALLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Myself, and all other Brutes, we all but certain that baseball would only resume deep in to the summer.

Thankfully we were all proven wrong last week as the new CBA finally got agreed to, so now we can finally start talking about this season and what it means for our Dbacks.

So join us again for another Bruteside Chat, where the Brutes discuss the joys of attending a college baseball game and the upcoming trials and tribulation of the 2022 Dbacks.