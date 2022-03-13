Diamondbacks spring schedule announced

NOTE: Story updated with Television dates below:

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their new 22-game Spring Training schedule, which includes 12 games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 10 as the home team. Tickets will be on sale Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at https://dbacks.com/spring.

Opening Day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick features the D-backs @ Rockies on Thursday, March 17 at 1:10 p.m.

The D-backs will host 2 exhibition games on April 4-5 at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians.

The D-backs’ first full-squad workout at the Banner Health Performance Center will be tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

Here's the full schedule. Times are local (Pacific Daylight Time). Those shown in BOLDFACE and ALL CAPS indicate D-backs home games (though, as ever, the "road" games against the Colorado Rockies also take place at Salt River Fields). (SS) are Split Squad contests.

Televised Games:

Bally Sports Arizona will produce 4 games with Bob and Steve on the call:

March 18th, 31st, April 2nd, and April 5th

We should also be able to view 5 games from the feed of the opposing team on the following dates:

March 19th, 20, 24, 25 & 29