Snake Bytes: 3/12 - Better Late Than Never

Diamondbacks Showing Interest in Michael Conforto

With only Daulton Varsho, David Peralta, Josh Rojas, Pavin Smith, and Jake McCarthy on the roster, the Diamondbacks find themselves in dire need of a left-handed corner outfield bat with marginal upside. Enter, Michael Conforto, who just turned down an $18.4 million QO. Given other moves by the Diamondbacks over the past 10 years or so, sacrificing a draft pick to overpay for a player that isn’t even a shoe-in to be the best option to start feels fairly on-brand.

Kershaw Remaining in Chavez Ravine

Clayton Kershaw will not be retiring or departing for the Lone Star state. Instead, he will spend at least one more season with the only club he has ever played for. Kershaw has agreed to a 1-yr/$17 million pact to continue providing his veteran services to the Dodgers, who are looking to shore up their rotation for another deep October run.

Cubs Inking Andrelton Simmons

While Simmons may not have the bat of El Mago, the Cubs may very well have just upgraded their already fantastic middle infield defense.

Dodgers Pushing for Freddie Freeman

The long-time Braves’ first baseman is expected by many to make a decision today on whether or not he will return to Atlanta, or potentially accept a longer-contract to return to his home in Southern California.