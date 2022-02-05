 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Snake Bytes: 2/5 - No Real Progress

Any notion that recent overtures might be leading to an end to the lockout were overly optimistic.

By James Attwood
League Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Four Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Dan Straily Signs with Arizona
The former Marlin and Oriole is returning to the States after two seasons of pitching in the KBO. The deal is a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

MLB Rejects MLBPA Counteroffer, Requests Federal Mediation
Surprising absolutely no one, MLB rejected the MLBPA’s counter-proposal. What does come as something of a surprise is that MLB has essentially cut off negotiations entirely, instead choosing to request the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service for assistance in ending the lockout.

MLBPA Rejects Mediation Offer
After mediation kicked them in the teeth in 1994, the MLBPA is not particularly interested in allowing the owners to hide behind federal mediators instead of coming to the table to openly hash out the numerous issues which both sides remain quite far apart on.

Joe West Retires, Five New Umps Named
Joe West and four others (Gerry Davis, Kerwin Danley, Brian Gorman and Fieldin Culbreth) officially ended their careers as umpires for Major League Baseball. West umpired a record 5460 games. Among the newly promoted replacements is Roberto Ortiz, the first Puerto Rican to be named a full-time umpire by the league. Additionally, Laz Diaz, Greg Gibson, Marvin Hudson, Ron Kulpa and Bill Welke were elevated to crew chiefs.

While there are plenty of folks congratulating West on a happy retirement, both as an acknowledgment and out of relief that he will no longer be umpiring games, West’s longevity in the game has also stirred another pot - just when we thought that last week brought an end to this year’s Hall of Fame controversy too.

