Snake Bytes: 2/5 - No Real Progress

Dan Straily Signs with Arizona

The former Marlin and Oriole is returning to the States after two seasons of pitching in the KBO. The deal is a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Bringing a big name to town



The @dbacks have signed RHP Dan Straily to a 1-year Minor League Free Agent Contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training pic.twitter.com/9vyzOKqyax — Reno Aces (@Aces) February 4, 2022

MLB Rejects MLBPA Counteroffer, Requests Federal Mediation

Surprising absolutely no one, MLB rejected the MLBPA’s counter-proposal. What does come as something of a surprise is that MLB has essentially cut off negotiations entirely, instead choosing to request the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service for assistance in ending the lockout.

MLBPA Rejects Mediation Offer

After mediation kicked them in the teeth in 1994, the MLBPA is not particularly interested in allowing the owners to hide behind federal mediators instead of coming to the table to openly hash out the numerous issues which both sides remain quite far apart on.

Joe West Retires, Five New Umps Named

Joe West and four others (Gerry Davis, Kerwin Danley, Brian Gorman and Fieldin Culbreth) officially ended their careers as umpires for Major League Baseball. West umpired a record 5460 games. Among the newly promoted replacements is Roberto Ortiz, the first Puerto Rican to be named a full-time umpire by the league. Additionally, Laz Diaz, Greg Gibson, Marvin Hudson, Ron Kulpa and Bill Welke were elevated to crew chiefs.

While there are plenty of folks congratulating West on a happy retirement, both as an acknowledgment and out of relief that he will no longer be umpiring games, West’s longevity in the game has also stirred another pot - just when we thought that last week brought an end to this year’s Hall of Fame controversy too.

A Hall of Famer should do things on the field that make you wonder how the heck they did that.



Joe West did things on the field that made you wonder if the commish was his uncle or if he won his job as a prize on a crooked reality show. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 4, 2022

Joe West retired today. So officially commencing my campaign for him NOT to be voted into the Hall of Fame via Today’s Era group in December. He’s eligible. But plenty of better candidates: Bonds Clemens Schilling Sosa McGriff McGwire Bernie Lofton, plus Bochy Leyland Piniella. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2022