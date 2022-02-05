Arizona Diamondbacks February confidence poll

January results

Even with two months having elapsed since the previous check-in, there was precious little change in the results. No category shifted by more than four percent from where they had been at the beginning of November. I suspect this is largely due to a near-complete lack of activity, with everything shutting down due to the lockout. The only question which was really answered with regard to the 2022 Diamondbacks roster to that point, was about the closer’s position. And to be honest, that’s no one very many people were asking.

48% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

1w% - 2

17% - 3

11% - 4

5% - 5

2% - 6

2% - 7

2% - 8

3% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

While there was minor shuffling between the categories, the ups and the downs all but canceled each other out. As a result, the change was a mere six-hundredths of a point, with a marginal increase from 2.41 to 2.47. That is still an all-time low at the beginning of the year, in all the seasons we’ve been running these (going back to 2016). Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

Worth taking a look at the results in the poll regarding when the MLB season would start, and how opinions had changed. Or rather, not. At the start of November, the lock-out was a theoretical concept, but it doesn’t look like a month into the reality of it had changed many expectations. Here are the January percentage breakdowns in each category, with in brackets the figures from November. Be interesting to see what happens this month, with not much progress to report, and a delay in spring training at the least, now seeming almost inevitable.

On time 29% (31%)

Delayed, but in April 36% (40%)

In May 13% (13%)

In June 6% (3%)

In the second half 7% (9%)

Not at all 9% (3%)

February polls

So, once again, let’s see where you stand with regard to the beginning of the regular baseball season. We are now several days into February, with just a couple of weeks until pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report.

Poll The 2022 MLB regular season will start On time

Delayed, but in April

In May

In June

In the second half

Not at all vote view results 7% On time (2 votes)

30% Delayed, but in April (8 votes)

23% In May (6 votes)

26% In June (7 votes)

7% In the second half (2 votes)

3% Not at all (1 vote) 26 votes total Vote Now

Meanwhile, I’m perhaps expecting even less movement on the regular confidence poll than we had, with only minor-league contracts to speak of. I suppose there are people for whom the arrival of veteran catcher Juan Centeno might move the needle, but I am not one of them. Still, perhaps Keith Law listing seven D-backs in his top 100 prospects gives you more hope for the future? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the January poll.