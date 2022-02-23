 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Snake Bytes: 2/23 - No Gains

The two sides do not even seem to agree on what should be priorities for discussion.

By James Attwood
/ new
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Who’s Blocking Alek Thomas?
The real answer to that question is, no one is.

Guy Fieri Coming to Chase Field complex
In partnership with Caesar’s Palace, Fieri will be opening a new restaurant in the sportsbook that occupies what was formerly Game 7 Grill. So much for affordable fare at the sportsbook for making a day out of sitting and watching games.

The Lockout Issues Still Being Explored
A quick look at what is still under negotiation for this CBA. There are so many issues missing that, even if a deal were struck today, the next five years will still be lacking in labour peace.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...