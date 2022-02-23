Snake Bytes: 2/23 - No Gains

Who’s Blocking Alek Thomas?

The real answer to that question is, no one is.

Guy Fieri Coming to Chase Field complex

In partnership with Caesar’s Palace, Fieri will be opening a new restaurant in the sportsbook that occupies what was formerly Game 7 Grill. So much for affordable fare at the sportsbook for making a day out of sitting and watching games.

The Lockout Issues Still Being Explored

A quick look at what is still under negotiation for this CBA. There are so many issues missing that, even if a deal were struck today, the next five years will still be lacking in labour peace.