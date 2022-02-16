Diamondbacks Favorite Players by the Numbers: 16

I was listening to a podcast with Clint Hurdle and Daron Sutton , (Available on Spotify and Apple) and they were talking about their favorite #2’s in history. So I thought perhaps we could vote on and discuss our favorite players to play for the Diamondbacks by uniform number.

This may or may not turn into a little series, depending on the response and how much you all enjoy talking about this. I not so randomly chose the #16 to start because today is February 16th. (Obviously this won’t always be tied to calendar dates).

This is not a “who was better” list, and has nothing to do with WAR, or Batting average or any other stats. I’d just like to know who were your favorite players to root for, who did you like the best, and why. Did you ever have a personal interaction ? Was there a particular play or happening that made this player endear themselves to you ? Did he support your favorite Charity ? Or did you just like his smile ?

Below is the full list of players to wear number 16. I only picked 5 of the better known players for the poll, but there is an “other” choice. So you have an option if your favorite isn’t in the primary poll and you can let us know who your “other” is in the comments.

I’m going to tip my own hand here and tell you my favorite is Reggie Sanders. That’s because he is one of the nicest dudes you could ever meet. I’m a sucker for 5 tool players, and I really enjoyed his all around game. But back in 2008 I got to meet and work with him during some D-backs broadcasts. He was very earnest, sincere and humble. He really wanted to do as good a job as he could, and as part of that spent a lot of time asking me about what I do and trying to glean anything useful from that. He was so upbeat and positive, a truly infectious personality. So he’s my personal favorite #16. Who is yours ?

Jake Hager (2021)

Tim Locastro (2019-2021)

Chris Owings (2013-2018)

John McDonald (2011-2012)

Wily Mo Pena (2011)

Trent Oeltjen (2009)

Josh Wilson (2009)

Conor Jackson (2005-2007)

Casey Fossum (2004)

Chad Moeller (2002-2003)

Reggie Sanders (2001)

Travis Lee (1998-2000)