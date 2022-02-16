Snake Bytes: 02/16 - Best Unis ever

Diamondbacks News

It is now official: after Arizona’s World Series win everything has gone downhill in Phoenix. Just look at it: in 1998 the team joined MLB, a couple of years later they win the World Series and they sport what is one of the best uniforms in the entire history of the MLB. Purple and teal. What do you think?

Nick Castellanos, Marcus Semien, Mark Melancon, Nelson Cr...wait, Mark Melancon???

This is less about Melancon underperforming as it is him being wasted on a team going nowhere anytime soon

“All the Mets gave up to make it happen were a pair of minor leaguers, Miller Diaz and Matt Koch. Neither would go onto baseball greatness, making this an easy W for the Mets in the record books.”

Do you remember whom they traded for?

If you crave hearing the cheers of a large crowd as you run around a baseball field (while dressed as one of your baseball heroes) don’t miss this opportunity! The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding auditions for Racing Legends Mascots.

Maybe you guys can still audition?

Around The MLB

very slight movement on the bonus pool issue

slight modification to MLB’s proposal regarding the Competitive Balance Tax thresholds

proposed tax rates for surpassing thresholds hasn’t changed

league minimum salary only a slight modification of the previous proposal

owner being bit more owner by trying to squeeze out minor league players

tiny downward trend of my interest in the CBA

The case is about whether a former Angels’ communications director is responsible for providing Skaggs some pills with fentanyl, but the coroner says Tyler Skaggs didn’t die because of the fentanyl but because of vomiting during his sleep and suffocating that way.

The brother of the MLB legend shot himself and died at his parent’s house. Sounds like yet another sad story of a depressed baseball player.

In the letter to players, the White Sox said players needed to send “proof of receiving the COVID booster vaccine” and that “you will need to have proof of vaccination before reporting to Spring Training or you will not be able to participate.”

Because minor league players are not represented by a union, organizations can unilaterally implement rules such as a vaccine mandate. Major league players on teams’ 40-man rosters are not subject to a mandate, which would need to be collectively bargained.

8 position players and 2 pitchers in the top 10. Take your pick for the Diamondbacks!

Across The Wall

[Series del Caribe] First win ever for Colombia

Major upset in the Caribbean series where Colombia shocked by defeating Dominican Republic 4-1 in the final. It was the first time in history that Colombia, represented by the Caimanes de Barranquilla, won the Series del Caribe. But it wasn’t that surprising either actually, because the Colombians already defeated Luis Urueta’s Gigantes del Cibao in the group phase.

For some of the (semi-)professional Colombians the win was a welcome financial present as well, as the winning team took home $120,000. The best players of the tournament got bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 and a daily allowance of $90. One of the players to get a bonus was Robinson Canó, who will continue to earn $24,000,000 once he returns from his PED-suspension.

A bitter widow claims that her late husband used funds of her to finance the club and demands that her investments are recognised. Until then the Dominican baseball team won’t have access to its bank accounts unless a court decides otherwise.