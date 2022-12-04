2022 Diamondbacks Rookie of the Year: Nominations open

I’m not even going to say a word about the possibilities here: I’m going to leave that up to you folk in the comments. I will simply stick to listing the potential candidates. So here are the 12 position players and 7 pitchers to appear for the Diamondbacks this year, who qualified as rookies (according to Baseball Reference anyway). I’ve listed them in descending order of the number of games in which they appears for the position players, and innings for the pitchers. The link for each category goes to a chart listing the main stats for them.
Position players - stats chart
- Geraldo Perdomo 148
- Alek Thomas 113
- Jake McCarthy 99
- Cooper Hummel 66
- José Herrera 47
- Emmanuel Rivera 39
- Seth Beer 38
- Corbin Carroll 32
- Buddy Kennedy 30
- Jake Hager 28
- Stone Garrett 27
- Drew Ellis 6
Pitchers - stats chart
- Tommy Henry 47.0
- Tyler Gilbert 34.1
- Drey Jameson 24.1
- Ryne Nelson 18.1
- Luis Frias 17.0
- Edwin Uceta 17.0
- Tyler Holton 9.0
How to nominate
The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows:
- Go to the comments section.
- If your choice is already mentioned there, give it a “rec”. Feel free to reply to the comment with your own reasons, or to expand on those already given.
- If your choice is NOT mentioned, provide the player’s name and make your pitch for him, as a new comment.
- Duplicate nominations will get deleted.
- On Wednesday, I’ll tally up the recs, and use those as a guide towards a list of five or so nominees on the ballot.
