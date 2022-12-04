2022 Diamondbacks Rookie of the Year: Nominations open

I’m not even going to say a word about the possibilities here: I’m going to leave that up to you folk in the comments. I will simply stick to listing the potential candidates. So here are the 12 position players and 7 pitchers to appear for the Diamondbacks this year, who qualified as rookies (according to Baseball Reference anyway). I’ve listed them in descending order of the number of games in which they appears for the position players, and innings for the pitchers. The link for each category goes to a chart listing the main stats for them.

Position players - stats chart

Geraldo Perdomo 148

Alek Thomas 113

Jake McCarthy 99

Cooper Hummel 66

José Herrera 47

Emmanuel Rivera 39

Seth Beer 38

Corbin Carroll 32

Buddy Kennedy 30

Jake Hager 28

Stone Garrett 27

Drew Ellis 6

Pitchers - stats chart

Tommy Henry 47.0

Tyler Gilbert 34.1

Drey Jameson 24.1

Ryne Nelson 18.1

Luis Frias 17.0

Edwin Uceta 17.0

Tyler Holton 9.0

How to nominate

The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows: