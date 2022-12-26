SnakePit Hall of Fame 2023 ballot

Previous SnakePit Hall of Fame Inductees

The rules

We began with the same ballot as the Hall of Fame in 2015, and have proceeded from there on. The same 75% super-majority is required for election, and players are removed from the future ballot on election here, regardless of whether or not they made it into the “real” Hall of Fame. So far, the SnakePit electorate has been in fairly close agreement with the BBWAA, with timing the main variation. I think the two current differences are Mike Mussina, who has not been elected here (and is in his 10th and final shot this time around), but went into Cooperstown in 2019, while Curt Schilling was inducted by us as part of the class of 2017, and was recently rejected by the contemporary era committee.

Off the SnakePit ballot from last year go Bonds. Clemens and Sosa under the 10-year rule. Failing to get 5% and so also being removed are Alfonso Soriano, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, Aramis Ramirez, Nick Swisher, Jimmy Rollins, Jake Peavy, Justin Morneau, Ryan Howard, A.J. Burnett, Carl Crawford, Jonathan Papelbon and A.J. Pierzynski. This year’s list has been adjusted for the non-electees mentioned above, along with adding the following new arrivals.

Carlos Beltran

John Lackey

Jered Weaver

Jacoby Ellsbury

Matt Cain

Jhonny Peralta

Jayson Werth

J.J. Hardy

Mike Napoli

Bronson Arroyo

R.A. Dickey

Francisco Rodriguez

Andre Ethier

Huston Street

Todd Helton and David Ortiz (both 64% last year) have the best numbers of anyone who was on the 2022 list, with Mussina just behind at 60%. Scott Rolen (56%) and Andruw Jones (52%) are the others to be mentioned on more than half the ballots. We’ll see if any of these end up getting closer to induction into SnakePit Towers!

To prevent potential ballot-box stuffing, voting is open only to registered AZ SnakePit users - forms without a valid username filled in will be rejected [however, since you can join by clicking on a link and filling in a form, it’s not exactly an onerous requirement!]. I reserve the right to publish your ballot, with or without your name attached, depending on how amusing it is. However, feel free to announce your ballot and explain it in the comments. You can select as many candidates as you want: there’s no “10 maximum” as on the real thing. Voting is open through Jan 23: the BBWAA will announce their results the following day, and we’ll follow suit shortly thereafter. I will filter out multiple votes too, so you know!

The form is below, and the eligible names are randomized for each submission: here’s a link if you’re on mobile or are otherwise finding the form griefsome.