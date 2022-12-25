 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snake Bytes: 12/25 Merry Christmas!

By Justin27
I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays! This year seems to have gone by much quicker than the last couple of years, that’s for sure.

Gabriel Moreno, Daulton Varsho Trade Evaluation, Part 1
Yes, there are charts and graphs :P...
https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/analysis/gabriel-moreno-daulton-varsho-trade-evaluation-part-1

Mike Hazen Clarifies Roles for Newly Acquired Players

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/mike-hazen-clarifies-roles-for-newly-acquired-players

Hunt for ‘impact’ leads Diamondbacks to Gabriel Moreno

The Diamondbacks see Moreno as a future plus defender behind the plate, an athletic backstop with the ability to receive, block and throw. But more than anything they see a talented hitter.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/12/24/hunt-for-impact-leads-dbacks-to-gabriel-moreno/69754878007/

Diamondbacks lose part of ‘identity’ in Daulton Varsho trade

“Something I think I touched on in the second half of last year, the team seemed like it was starting to find an identity and I think Varsho was very much a reason for that identity,” Gallen said. “It’s an aggressive style of play, play really good defense, use your speed on the basepaths to wreak havoc. I think he was one of those guys that was at the forefront of that identity that was helping us take it to a whole other level in the second half.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/12/24/arizona-diamondbacks-lose-part-of-identity-in-daulton-varsho-trade/69755372007/

Daulton Varsho Reacts to Being Traded to Toronto Blue Jays from Arizona & Blue Jays Impressions
EDIT- In my original SBs I did not include this, credit to Nik in a comment on another article, I just thought this deserves more than being in a random comment.



Cubs Sign Drew Smyly To Two-Year Deal

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/12/cubs-drew-smyly-agree-to-two-year-deal.html

Mets Have “Raised Concerns” Over Carlos Correa’s Physical, Deal Still “Likely”

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/12/mets-have-raised-concerns-over-carlos-correas-physical.html

Mets, Correa working through things after medical concerns (source)

https://www.mlb.com/news/carlos-correa-medical-records-cause-concern-for-mets

Phillies To Sign Craig Kimbrel

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/12/phillies-to-sign-craig-kimbrel.html

Rumors: At least 5 teams in on 2021 All-Star SP

Angels, Padres, Rangers and at least two other teams one of the unnamed clubs is believed to be a member of the AL East, but Bradford says it’s not the Red Sox.

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-rumors-trades-and-signings?t=trades-and-transactions

Anything Goes

Christmas truce

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas_truce

WWI’s Christmas Truce: When Fighting Paused for the Holiday

Another British soldier, named John Ferguson, recalled it this way: “Here we were laughing and chatting to men whom only a few hours before we were trying to kill!”

https://www.history.com/news/christmas-truce-1914-world-war-i-soldier-accounts

On this date in 1991, Gorbachev resigned as the President of the USSR and in 1776 Washington crossed the Delaware River in the American Revolution.


Just something personal about something that happened this month. A couple of weeks ago I got new hearing aids. They have bluetooth and I can adjust the volume, pitch, etc settings on an app on my phone. There’s like 15 sliders you can adjust. I havent tried it but apparently I can even answer my phone with the hearing aid lol.

