Diamondbacks agree to terms with reliever Scott McGough

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with RHP Scott McGough (mick-GUFF) on a 2-year contract with a mutual option for 2025.

Appeared in 236 games over 4 seasons (2019-22) with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball, going 15-8 with 80 saves, a 2.94 ERA (76 ER in 232.2 IP) and 251 strikeouts.

Pitched for Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and led the staff with 5 appearances.

Made 6 appearances with the Marlins in 2015 and went 0-0 with a 9.45 ERA (7 ER in 6.2 IP).

Combined to go 24-29 with a 3.85 ERA (170 ER in 397.0 IP) in 267 games (5 starts) over parts of 7 Minor League seasons with the Dodgers (2011-12), Marlins (2012-16), Orioles (2016-17) and Rockies (2018) organizations.

The D-backs designated LHP Tyler Gilbert for assignment.