2022 Diamondbacks Unsung Hero of the Year: The Ballot

An interesting set of suggestions here, with some very good cases being made. Six different names turned Sedona Red with recs at the time of writing, so I’m going to let the ballot’s belt out a notch, and include all of them. Here are the candidates, for your consideration...

Zach Davies

[Nominated by Dbacks Fan From Japan] Ok, he wasn’t the best D-backs pitcher, who I am glad will be replaced by one of Ryne Nelson or Drey Jameson (or Brandon Pfaadt). However he was a solid backend starter, who in 2022 improved his ERA by over one run from 2021, while also cutting his walks, earned runs, and home runs allowed.In 18 of his 27 starts he went at least 5 innings, with 4 of those starts being quality starts, giving the dbacks a fighting chance to win the game most of the time he was on the mound. Interestingly enough, he also received the least run support from his team, averaging only 3.83 runs of support in his starts, compared to Bumgarner (4.57), Kelly (4.26), and Gallen (4.85).

Joe Mantiply

[Nominated by ChuckJohnson56] Really carried the bullpen especially the first half holding down the fort with the implosions of Melancon and Kennedy and was the AS representative. At the beginning of the season no one would have predicted that.

Kyle Nelson

[Nominated by SafeTwire389] He spent a bit of time on the IL and had a few rough outings, but when he was healthy the dude was lights out. 2.19 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. Very underrated piece in the bullpen.

Geraldo Perdomo

[Nominated by Jack Sommers] He was not supposed to play every day or very much at all in 2022. But pressed into service due to Nick Ahmed’s infirmities Perdomo played 148 games. Yes he was barely above replacement value with 0.7 WAR. But scrapped out what he could, with good baserunning (+5) , good bunting, leading team in sac hits. What little hitting he did happened when it counted most, .283 BA w/RISP and .277 in 2 Out RISP , 3rd on team behind McCarthy and Rojas.

As a 22 year old he showed maturity and class. They love his attitude and work ethic in that clubhouse. He’s a really good young man. Asked to do more than he should have been asked he never let his struggles get him down. Notably he visually improved at shortstop as the season progressed, playing more free and athletically. He may never win a gold glove ir even have a 100 OPS+. But he was unsung, gave it his all, and deserves to be in this poll

Josh Rojas

[Nominated by Jeremy C. Young] Put up 2.7 fWAR, third-best on the team among position players. Yet nobody’s talking about it and the FO is trying to replace him at 3B with washed-up has-beens. If that’s not unsung, I don’t know what is. I nominate him to be the first repeat winner.

Christian Walker

[Nominated by gzimmerm] He had a great year both offensively and defensively, played almost every game, yet doesn’t really get talked about much unless he messes up.

The form is below or linked here. It’s a SnakePit user only award, for reasons. Polls close at some point Friday, with the winner being announced around Saturday lunchtime.