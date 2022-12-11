Snake Bytes: 12/11

Team News



Are Diamondbacks in on Scott Boras Client Shintaro Fujinami?

As also reported on our site by Jim yesterday morning. Goes into detail about the posting system, amongst other things. And of course there are charts and graphs :P



Fujinami is the ultimate boom or bust “stuff” pitcher, and fits the model the D-backs are after. He has a fastball that usually sits in the mid 90’s but can occasionally top out at 100 MPH. His secondaries are a splitter and a slider, which have tremendous movement.

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/are-diamondbacks-in-on-scott-boras-client-shintaro-fujinami



Torey Lovullo Revamping Some Coaching Roles

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/torey-lovullo-revamping-some-coaching-roles

Zac Gallen Earns Highest Pre-Arbitration Bonus For National League Players

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/zac-gallen-earns-highest-pre-arbitration-bonus-for-national-league-players



Why Lovullo made a trip to the Dominican Republic

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/torey-lovullo-ketel-marte-defense-trip-to-dominican



Other Baseball



Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)

https://www.mlb.com/news/kodai-senga-mets-deal

Rumors: Correa, Rodón, Swanson, Reynolds, Longoria

https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-rumors-trades-and-signings?t=trades-and-transactions



10 players with longest current tenure with 1 club

#1 should be obvious. (Wainwright)

https://www.mlb.com/news/longest-tenured-active-players-with-1-club

Giants Considering Chris Bassitt

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/12/giants-considering-chris-bassitt.html



Nationals Sign Trevor Williams To Two-Year Deal

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/12/nationals-sign-trevor-williams-two-years.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

On this day in 1941, Germany declared war on the US. After the attack on December 7th and the subsequent declaration of war on Japan, Germany’s declaration as in support of their ally. This is what FDR “wanted” in that we could officially support the British instead of just being neutral with lend lease. The American public was against interfering in another war in Europe.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/edward-viii-abdicates



This day in baseball:

To absolutely no ones surprise, this is just filled with signings and trades. It is also former Dback bench coach and allstar second baseman Jay Bell’s 57th birthday.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/December_11



Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins

Not mentioned in the article, but the last time the Coyotes won was October 9th, 2010. The last home win against the Bruins was the previous season October. Granted, the Western teams generally only play the Eastern twice a year, hence only having played them 19 times. That was in the middle season of 3 playoff years for the Coyotes. The previous season the Coyotes had won 50 games and the season after they won the Pacific Division and went to the Western Conference Finals. Aww, memories...

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nhl/coyotes/2022/12/10/lawson-crouse-scores-with-13-seconds-left-to-lift-coyotes-over-bruins/69702527007/



Typing keyboards used to be arranged alphabetically.

Have you ever wondered why keyboards aren’t arranged by the ABC’s compared to the QWERTY keys we know now? You’d be surprised to know the uniform QWERTY keys we use were chosen at random. Before PC’s and laptops, the typewriter was man’s first typing experience. The earliest typewriters had alphabetic keys, but people typed so fast that the mechanical arms got jammed and tangled up. To solve this, the keys were randomly positioned to slow down typing and prevent key jamming.



A one-armed player scored the winning goal in the first World Cup.

Héctor Castro played for the Uruguay soccer team during the first ever 1930 World Cup. In the last round between Uruguay vs Argentina, Castro scored a last-minute goal that made Uruguay the first ever winner of the World Cup.



The British Empire was the largest empire in the world.

In the 1920s, the British Empire ruled over 23% of the world’s population. Their territory covered 13 million square miles. As such, the British Empire is considered the largest empire in history.



The sun never sets on the British Empire....



Alba Gu Bràth...