2022 - Unsung Hero of the Year: Nominations open

This will be brief, since I’m not even going to provide a potential list of possible candidates here, because that would go against the spirit of this award. For it’s intended to honor the person (player or coach, I guess) whose contribution has been most overlooked in 2022, who has done most without recognition. What I will do, however, is post the list of previous winners in this category, so you can get an idea of the kind of people we’re looking for.

2021: Josh Rojas

2020: Tim Locastro

2019: Alex Young

2018: Clay Buchholz

2017: Zack Godlley

2016: Chris Owings

2015: David Peralta

2014: Evan Marshall

2013: Josh Collmenter

2012: Brad Ziegler

2011: Ryan Roberts

2010: Stephen Drew

2009: Ryan Roberts

2008: Conor Jackson

2007: Chris Snyder

I’ll leave it at that. Over to you for your nominations!

How to nominate

The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows: