2022 - Unsung Hero of the Year: Nominations open

This will be brief, since I’m not even going to provide a potential list of possible candidates here, because that would go against the spirit of this award. For it’s intended to honor the person (player or coach, I guess) whose contribution has been most overlooked in 2022, who has done most without recognition. What I will do, however, is post the list of previous winners in this category, so you can get an idea of the kind of people we’re looking for.
- 2021: Josh Rojas
- 2020: Tim Locastro
- 2019: Alex Young
- 2018: Clay Buchholz
- 2017: Zack Godlley
- 2016: Chris Owings
- 2015: David Peralta
- 2014: Evan Marshall
- 2013: Josh Collmenter
- 2012: Brad Ziegler
- 2011: Ryan Roberts
- 2010: Stephen Drew
- 2009: Ryan Roberts
- 2008: Conor Jackson
- 2007: Chris Snyder
I’ll leave it at that. Over to you for your nominations!
How to nominate
The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows:
- Go to the comments section.
- If your choice is already mentioned there, give it a “rec”. Feel free to reply to the comment with your own reasons, or to expand on those already given.
- If your choice is NOT mentioned, provide the player’s name and make your pitch for him, as a new comment.
- Duplicate nominations will get deleted.
- On Wednesday, I’ll tally up the recs, and use those as a guide towards a list of five or so nominees on the ballot.
Loading comments...