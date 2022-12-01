2022 Diamondbacks Reviews, #35: Corbin Martin

Overview

3.54 2022 Stats: 7G, 4.84 ERA, 4.59 FIP, 1.66 WHIP, 8.46:4.84 K:BB

7G, 4.84 ERA, 4.59 FIP, 1.66 WHIP, 8.46:4.84 K:BB Date of Birth: 12/28/1995 (26 at time of publishing)

12/28/1995 (26 at time of publishing) 2022 Salary: League Minimum, 1.079 Service Time

League Minimum, 1.079 Service Time 2023 Status: On 40-man roster

2022 In Review

Now in his 3rd year with the D-backs following the Zack Greinke trade, Martin came into the year finally healthy. He didn’t make the big club out of Spring Training and spent most of the year at Reno, where he struggled in the thin air of the desert. Over 17 starts, he had an era above 6, but the underlying numbers looked good. He struck out 9.2 batters per nine innings, with 3.5 walks per nine.

Corbin’s MLB appearances mostly came in long relief, including his stretch to start the year. He threw 10.1 innings in April, pitching to a 4.35 ERA with 11 strikeouts. His last two appearances, both starts late in July, came with mixed results. Both were shorter-than-expected outings, 4 innings a piece as he struggled with pitch count troubles, but his first start he allowed just a single run despite 5 walks. His second start was a 6 strikeout outing, but he allowed 3 homers and never saw another call-up to end his season where it started in Reno.

2023 Outlook

Corbin’s time as a starter is probably done for, with multiple younger pitchers overtaking him in the pecking order and his only pathway to a consistent roster spot is the bullpen. But with no more MLB options remaining, he may only have one more opportunity to stick with the Diamondbacks before his time with Arizona comes to an end. He has as good a chance as anyone, with a fastball sitting 94 as a starter that you could expect some sort of increase if he focused on shorter outings.

And with his own former top prospect pedigree still in the rearview mirror, I’m sure plenty of rebuilding organizations will gladly take a free look at the young righty. It may be hard to see with his recent performance, but we’re not a couple of years away from him being a prized piece of the Astros farm system and someone the D-backs actively targeted in the Greinke trade.