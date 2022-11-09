Snake Bytes: 11/9 - Warming Up the Stove

Hot Stove News

Fangraphs’ Top-50 Free Agents

Not that the Arizona Diamondbacks will be in on any of these names.

Nine Teams Poised to Shape the Offseason

The San Francisco Giants top the list, joined by the other usual suspects - and Seattle. Seeing St. Louis and Boston down at the bottom of the list is somewhat interesting.

Blue Jays Expected to Trade from Catching Depth

This already seemed likely last winter. Now, with the way their catching triumvirate performed in 2022, it feels almost a certainty. It’s likely they target starting pitching, which would seem to rule out Arizona as a suitor.

Seattle Not Hanging Mitch Haniger with QO

Old friend alert. This makes sense given his extensive injury history and Seattle’s other needs.

Three Big Questions for the Dodgers

Should they pick up their option on and bring back Justin Turner?

Should they non-tender Cody Bellinger?

How will they handle the Clayton Kershaw conundrum for the second season in a row?

GM James Click Still Without a Deal

His team did just win the World Series, so it seems like it would be folly for Jim Crane to run Click off, but it remains a decided possibility that Click will not return to Houston in 2023, as Click is looking for more than a one-year contract. One has to wonder if the Houston window projecting to close at the end of 2024 is coming into play with these decisions.

Other Baseball News

Athletics Still Pursuing Oakland Ballpark

The A’s lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. The club and Manfred have said the aging venue is not suitable for Major League Baseball. Frankly, this situation has been going on entirely too long and it seems time for them to be moved. If Oakland really wants a baseball team, let them bid on one of the upcoming expansion franchises.

Astros-Phillies Second-Least Watched World Series Behind 2020

The last three World Series have been the three least-watched. It’s probably time to start adjusting expectations, especially given the new playoff format and the new, post-COVID, post-labour strife realities of MLB.