Snake Bytes, 11/8: Where are my matches?

Team news

[AZ Central] Diamondbacks aim for ‘smart, aggressive’ approach as GM Meetings begin - “Look, I think everyone wants to go fast,” Hazen said. “Everyone wants to have urgency. But there’s pitfalls in doing that strategy. We’re going to try to be aggressive where we can but still have to be smart about how we do that.” With the meetings getting underway this week at the Conrad Las Vegas hotel, Hazen said he did not expect to make any tangible moves while he is here. But he figures his group would take some tangible first steps, like getting a better sense from rival clubs about trade possibilities and making contact with the representatives of free agents.

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks prospect Justin Martinez steps up in Fall Stars Game outing - Martinez and shortstop Jordan Lawlar were the two D-backs prospects who made the NL team, although Lawlar was unable to play due to injury. Martinez, who stands 6-foot-3 and can hit 96-99 mph on the gun, earned his spot with a 2.35 ERA in seven appearances for the Salt River Rafters this fall. He has three saves and 13 strikeouts to five walks. The Dominican Republic native reached Triple-A Reno last season after starting the year with Single-A Visalia.

[SI] Was Zac Gallen Snubbed in the Cy Young Award Voting? - Zac Gallen had a terrific season for the Diamondbacks in 2022. He set career bests in innings pitched, wins, ERA, and just about every major pitching category across the board. His season was punctuated by a franchise record 44 1/3 innings scoreless streak, the details of which you can read about here. He won the NL pitcher of the month award for August. But that wasn't enough to propel him to the top three in the Cy Young Award voting by the BBWAA.

And elsewhere...

[MLB.com] Ranking 2022 rookies based on long-term value - 11. Alek Thomas, OF, Diamondbacks (age 22). Thomas is a potential .300 hitter with at least 20-homer power -- and he's the third-best outfielder age 22 or younger in the Diamondbacks organization behind Carroll and Druw Jones.

[Arizona Sports] Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds make Contemporary Baseball Era HOF ballot - Both Schilling and Bonds had Hall of Fame playing careers based strictly on numbers. However, they both didn’t pass the character clause test, for one reason or another. To get in as part of this committee, they have to obtain votes from at least 12 of the 16 voters to obtain induction — much like in the BBWAA, only the number of total voters decreases from 394 to 16. The committee will vote on induction on Dec. 4. That said, let’s take a look at their individual candidacies.

Socrates Brito has re-signed with KBO's Kia Tigers. Contract will pay him $800K guarantee with the chance to make $300K more in incentives. Brito is a client of The MAS Agency. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 8, 2022

[MLB.com] Rule 5 Draft prospects protected on 40-man rosters - It’s decision time for Major League front offices. All 30 teams have until 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 to make decisions about their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be eligible to be picked up by another team in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Here’s a list of all 30 teams’ Top 30 prospects who need to be protected to avoid being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft: