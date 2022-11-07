Snake Bytes: 11/07 - Opt Outs or “links to MLB Trade Rumors”

Diamondbacks News

The value of the mutual option wasn’t known, though mutual options are almost never exercised by both parties. It’s probably safe to assume that it wasn’t an exorbitant sum, yet despite Davies’ solid bottom-line numbers, his advanced metrics provide some reason why the D’Backs might be okay with moving onto other rotation candidates.

Hazen said he first asked his boys if they wanted to remain in Phoenix, where they have lived after moving from Boston in the fall of 2016. They said they did. He then asked what they wanted him to do professionally.

“What do you guys think? Do you want me to stay doing this?” Hazen said. “They were like, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s going to be challenging with how we work everything out. And they were like, ‘OK.’ I didn’t go into specifics on it, because I don’t have a lot of specifics yet. It was a fairly simple.”

“I’m not sure what the team has planned for me, but I think I’m going to start at AAA and continue to work hard and then move up from there.”

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a hit in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game, the All-Star Game equivalent for the Arizona Fall League.

Alexander will likely be added to the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, given the team’s need for right-handed bats on the infield.

Around The MLB

Bogaerts will leave the final three years and $60MM of his deal with Boston to look for a larger contract on the open market.

From the moment Carlos Correa signed a short-term, opt-out-laden deal with the Twins back in March, it’s felt like a foregone conclusion that he’d take the first opt-out provision in that contract and return to free agency this winter.

The two players have now officially become free agents. Both players will take a $1MM buyout, with Profar opting for free agency over a $7.5MM salary for 2023, and Suarez leaving a $5MM salary for 2023 on the table.

As expected, deGrom opted out of the final guaranteed year of his contract, while Walker took a $3MM buyout rather than exercise a $7.5MM player option for the 2023 season.

Giants starter Carlos Rodon has opted out of his contract and entered free agency. Rodon had a player option for $22.5MM in 2023, but given his exceptional performance this year, it’s no surprise he’s chosen to enter the open market.

Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19MM mutual option. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career.

The Mets have kicked off the off-season in spectacular fashion, inking superstar closer Edwin Diaz to a record-breaking five-year, $102MM deal. The deal comes with a $12MM signing bonus, full no-trade clause and has a team option for a sixth year which could take the total value of the deal to $122MM. Diaz will also have the ability to opt out of the contract after the third season, when he’ll be approaching his age-32 season. $26.5MM of Diaz’s salary is deferred.

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball’s offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan “the rain in” Spain.

Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2022-23 MLB offseason.

He’s the third Black manager to win a World Series. Let that sink in. For a sport that’s as old as dirt in America, sometimes all we have to celebrate are relics of the pasts, chasing ghosts from a different era to remind ourselves of greatness. The opportunities to celebrate Black achievements in baseball are few and far between, that even just one feels like a crowning victory.