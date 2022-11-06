Rating the 2022 Diamondbacks: The Results

Thanks to the 52 of you who took part in this year’s end of season survey on the D-backs. That represents an almost fifty percent increase over 2021 - when, for obvious reasons, nobody could be bothered! I’m particularly pleased to report all ballots passed verification. Which, admittedly, largely consisted of me making sure they hadn’t given Dallas Keuchel a “10”. :) That done, the totals were tallied, and average scores for the 57 players plus the manager and GM figured out. With the World Series out of the way tomorrow, the SnakePit team (and a couple of guests!) will start work on the task of issuing individual report cards for each of them. That’ll take us through Thanksgiving, Christmas and into 2023!

Below is the schedule on these. Some will, for obvious reason, be longer than others. Though speaking for myself, I’ve had fun digging into the depths for some of those who got just a cup of coffee on the 2022 Diamondbacks. For each player, you get the ranking, scheduled date for their performance review and, on the end, their average score.