Rating the 2022 Diamondbacks: The Results

Thanks to the 52 of you who took part in this year’s end of season survey on the D-backs. That represents an almost fifty percent increase over 2021 - when, for obvious reasons, nobody could be bothered! I’m particularly pleased to report all ballots passed verification. Which, admittedly, largely consisted of me making sure they hadn’t given Dallas Keuchel a “10”. :) That done, the totals were tallied, and average scores for the 57 players plus the manager and GM figured out. With the World Series out of the way tomorrow, the SnakePit team (and a couple of guests!) will start work on the task of issuing individual report cards for each of them. That’ll take us through Thanksgiving, Christmas and into 2023!
Below is the schedule on these. Some will, for obvious reason, be longer than others. Though speaking for myself, I’ve had fun digging into the depths for some of those who got just a cup of coffee on the 2022 Diamondbacks. For each player, you get the ranking, scheduled date for their performance review and, on the end, their average score.
- 59 - Mon, Nov 7 - P - Dallas Keuchel - 1.35
- 58 - Tue, Nov 8 - 3B - Matt Davidson - 2.04
- 57 - Wed, Nov 9 - P - Mark Melancon - 2.06
- 56 - Thu, Nov 10 - P - Oliver Perez - 2.07
- 55 - Fri, Nov 11 - MI - Wilmer Difo - 2.09
- 54 - Sat, Nov 12 - P - Paul Fry - 2.13
- 53 - Sun, Nov 13 - C - Grayson Greiner - 2.17
- 52 - Mon, Nov 14 - P - Chris Devenski - 2.24
- 51 - Tue, Nov 15 - 3B - Drew Ellis - 2.26
- 50 - Wed, Nov 16 - P - Madison Bumgarner - 2.31
- 49 - Thu, Nov 17 - P - Luke Weaver - 2.37
- 48 - Fri, Nov 18 - SS - Nick Ahmed - 2.46
- 47 - Sat, Nov 19 - DH - Seth Beer - 2.48
- 46 - Sun, Nov 20 - P - Matt Peacock - 2.50
- 45 - Mon, Nov 21 - OF - Jordan Luplow - 2.57
- 44 - Tue, Nov 22 - IF - Yonny Hernandez - 2.69
- 43 - Wed, Nov 23 - P - Ian Kennedy - 2.70
- 42 - Thu, Nov 24 - P - Edwin Uceta - 2.81
- 41 - Fri, Nov 25 - P - J.B. Wendelken - 2.93
- 40 - Sat, Nov 26 - IF - Jake Hager - 3.09
- 39 - Sun, Nov 27 - P - Tyler Holton - 3.17
- 38 - Mon, Nov 28 - P - Luis Frias - 3.19
- 37 - Tue, Nov 29 - P - Keynan Middleton - 3.28
- 36 - Wed, Nov 30 - P - Humberto Castellanos - 3.44
- 35 - Thu, Dec 1 - P - Corbin Martin - 3.54
- 34 - Fri, Dec 2 - C - Jose Herrera - 3.57
- 33 - Sat, Dec 3 - P - Noe Ramirez - 3.61
- 32 - Sun, Dec 4 - P - Tyler Gilbert - 3.61
- 31 - Mon, Dec 5 - P - Sean Poppen - 3.67
- 30 - Tue, Dec 6 - RF - Pavin Smith - 3.81
- 29 - Wed, Dec 7 - UT - Cooper Hummel - 3.93
- 28 - Thu, Dec 8 - 2B - Buddy Kennedy - 3.94
- 27 - Fri, Dec 9 - P - Taylor Widener - 3.98
- 26 - Sat, Dec 10 - P - Reyes Moronta - 4.50
- 25 - Sun, Dec 11 - P - Caleb Smith - 4.56
- 24 - Mon, Dec 12 - SS - Geraldo Perdomo - 4.63
- 23 - Tue, Dec 13 - 2B - Ketel Marte - 4.67
- 22 - Wed, Dec 14 - C - Carson Kelly - 4.83
- 21 - Thu, Dec 15 - P - Kevin Ginkel - 4.98
- 20 - Fri, Dec 16 - 3B - Sergio Alcantara - 5.07
- 19 - Sat, Dec 17 - P - Tommy Henry - 5.22
- 18 - Sun, Dec 18 - LF - David Peralta - 5.44
- 17 - Mon, Dec 19 - P - Zach Davies - 5.61
- 16 - Tue, Dec 20 - CF - Alek Thomas - 5.63
- 15 - Wed, Dec 21 - P - Kyle Nelson - 5.65
- 14 - Thu, Dec 22 - 3B - Emmanuel Rivera - 5.69
- 13 - Fri, Dec 23 - GM - Mike Hazen - 5.81
- 12 - Sat, Dec 24 - LF - Stone Garrett - 6.13
- 11 - Sun, Dec 25 - Mgr - Torey Lovullo - 6.15
- 10 - Mon, Dec 26 - 3B - Josh Rojas - 6.65
- 9 - Tue, Dec 27 - P - Ryne Nelson - 6.65
- 8 - Wed, Dec 28 - P - Joe Mantiply - 6.74
- 7 - Thu, Dec 29 - P - Drey Jameson - 7.00
- 6 - Fri, Dec 30 - LF - Corbin Carroll - 7.37
- 5 - Sat, Dec 31 - OF - Jake McCarthy - 7.93
- 4 - Sun, Jan 1 - RF - Daulton Varsho - 7.96
- 3 - Mon, Jan 2 - 1B - Christian Walker - 8.00
- 2 - Tue, Jan 3 - P - Merrill Kelly - 8.70
- 1 - Wed, Jan 4 - P - Zac Gallen - 9.44
