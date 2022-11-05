Snake Bytes: 11/5 Win or Go Home

World Series

Five Keys for Game 6

Five stories shaping the narrative of the 2022 World Series.

One Milestone Remains for Dusty: ‘Yeah, it matters.’

Yes, Dusty Baker played in the World Series as a player. He even managed to win a ring while playing for the Dodgers. He has yet to win one as a manager, despite being one of the winningest managers in history, sporting over 2,000 managerial wins. He was possibly one batter away from winning one in 2002. Now, 20 years later, he is as close as he ever was then.

Wheeler Feeling Good After Extra Rest

The Phillies rolled the dice and pushed back Zack Wheeler’s start to help his fatigued body recover some. Mother Nature gave him an extra day as well. Now, Wheeler takes the mound with six days of rest under his belt in an attempt to save the Phillies’ season.

Aaron Nola Adjusted - Jeremy Peña Did Too

Aaron Nola learned from his Game 1 mistakes and took a new plan into his next start. Jeremy Peña learned from his own mistakes while facing Nola and made an adjustment of his own, sitting on a curveball instead of a fastball, resulting in a 106 mph smash down the third base line.

Other Baseball News

Updating Baseball’s War on Time of Game

Most of the changes have had marginal impact at best. However, some tools have indeed managed to shave minutes off the game and to increase tempo. One of those, instituted for reasons other than pace, is PitchCom.

Yankees Focused on 2023 - With or Without Judge

Whether they bring back their star player or not, it is World Series or bust for the Yankees in 2023.

Judge, Goldschmidt Voted Players of the Year by Peers

Aaron Judge was named AL Player of the Year by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Paul Goldschmidt was named Outstanding Player for the National League.

Sadaharu Oh Hospitalized

Japan’s career home run leader, Sadaharu Oh has been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.