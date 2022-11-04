SnakeBytes 11/4: Almost there

The season is drawing to an end. At most, there are just two games left, and there is a decent chance that it all ends on Saturday.

(Bleacher Report) Gutsy Justin Verlander Propels Astros, But What Happened to Vaunted Phillies Offense?

It wasn’t another no-hitter. Or even all that pretty, really. But what mattered by the end of Thursday’s game was that Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros both got a World Series win.

For the pitcher, it’s a long-awaited first. For the team, it means they now need just one more to secure the Commissioner’s Trophy for the second time in six years.

(SI.com) Phillies’ Schwarber Backs Up Memorable Postgame Quote With Leadoff Homer

After delivering a memorable one-liner dismissing the Phillies’ hitless Game 4 performance, Kyle Schwarber needed all but two pitches to prevent history from repeating itself in Game 5.

(Sporting News) Why a fan called MLB commissioner Rob Manfred a ‘dumbass’ at World Series Game 5

“Hey, Rob, if you want the youths, end the blackouts, dumbass,” the fan said.

(SI.com) Fan Who Ran On Field During World Series Game 5 Leveled By Security

I feel like we should just stop giving these people attention, and then they would go away.

On the other hand... I do love me some instant karma!