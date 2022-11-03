Snake Bytes 11/3: No No Combo

[FanGraphs] Job postings: Arizona diamondbacks

More like Intern Postings...

[SI] Diamondbacks 2022 season player reviews: Zach Davies

There is a mutual option between Davies and the team for 2023 and it’s been reported that the player is expected to decline his half. It’s not known exactly what the option salary is, but presumably it’s similarly low as 2022. It’s likely that Davies could get at least $4 million or more on a one or two year deal on the open market. Davies said he would like to return to the team and GM Mike Hazen said on October 6th that finding more starting pitching is among his list of priorities this off season. Whether that means bringing Davies back at a higher salary or moving on to another option remains to be seen.

[SI] Diamondbacks top prospects #21: RHP Ross Carver

Carver got the assignment of High-A Hillsboro and dominated at the pitcher-friendly level. In 15 starts, he went 2-5 with a 3.10 ERA, 97 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 81.1 innings. That earned him a promotion to Double-A Amarillo, the worst pitching environment and most homer friendly park in the minor leagues. In 9 starts with Amarillo, he went 2-5 with a 9.50 ERA, 31 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 36 innings. The home runs spiked from 0.88 HR/9 to 3.75 between the two levels. Carver was able to build his workload to 117.1 innings in his first full pro season.

Baseball News:

[ESPN] Javier, bullpen combine on no-hitter as Astros tie series

“Let’s try to stay positive,” Javier recalled hearing from his mother and father. “God willing, you’ll throw a no-hitter.”

[NBC] Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

[NYP] Rob Thomson has worked a lifetime for this moment with the Phillies

“You could just tell how much he loved baseball,” said Torey Lovullo, a 1987 Single-A teammate. “As the backup catcher, he connected so many different dots in so many ways. Even then, he was very organized in his thoughts.”

[WaPo] MLB inserts itself into MASN issue to facilitate Nationals sale

But MLB is aware that any new owner would want to know how much money it would receive from MASN for the team’s regional media rights. An MLB official said Tuesday that it is engaged in negotiating certainty about that revenue going forward — a step that could give Leonsis’s group confidence to move forward with its bid.

[MLBTR] White Sox name Pedro Grifol manager

While the Sox also interviewed Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza and Astros bench coach Joe Espada and even sat down with Ozzie Guillen about a second managerial stint on the South Side, Grifol will instead get his long-awaited first opportunity. He’ll step right into a win-now club and, given the inflated stated of the ChiSox’ payroll, likely be tasked with overseeing a similar group and coaxing better results than the team mustered in 2022.