2022 Diamondbacks Game of the Year: Nominations open

Good games fall into a variety of categories. Here are a few candidates from each of the potential list, but feel free to make your pitch for any others! I’ll link over to the SnakePit recap for each game, so you can refresh your memory. The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows:
- Go to the comments section.
- If your choice is already mentioned there, give it a “rec”.
- If your choice is NOT mentioned, provide the player’s name and date and make your pitch for it, as a new comment.
- Duplicate nominations will get deleted.
- On Wednesday, I’ll tally up the recs, and use those as a guide towards a list of five or so nominees.
Blowouts
- April 20, Diamondbacks 11, Nationals 2: Oh, THERE’S the offense.
- June 12, Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 1: That escalated quickly
- July 22, Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 1: Zac Gallen Flirts With No-Hitter
- July 25, Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0: Merrill cuts the Giants’ cable
- August 30, Diamondbacks dominate the Phillies 12-3 [also 5th W in a row]
Walk-offs
- April 7, Diamondbacks 4, Padres 2 - New Year, New Team
- April 13, Houston (2) @ Arizona (3)/10: Walk Like A Man
- May 31, Diamondbacks 8, Atlanta 7 (10 Innings): We Fought Back [Highest hitting leverage index]
- June 28, Diamondbacks 7, San Diego 6: It Doesn’t Have to Be Pretty
- September 14, Dodgers 3 at Diamondbacks 5 (10)
Miscellaneous
- April 21, Diamondbacks 4, Nationals 3 - Homers Are Good [Highest pitching leverage index]
- April 30, Diamondbacks 2, St. Louis 0: Quite the Pitchers’ Duel [one of only two wins scoring less than three runs]
- May 10, Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 3 [High-water mark 18-15]
- May 20, Diamondbacks 10, Cubs 6: Arizona breezes past Chicago [hit 7 HR]
- September 7, Diamondbacks 2, Brewers 1: Make Some Noise [the other win scoring < 3]
