Happy Thanksgiving!

Going to be an odd kind of Thanksgiving. Usually, there is a fairly sizable get-together with the various bits of the family, at someone’s house. However, the SnakePitette is moving to South Carolina this week, so we moved the get-together up to Sunday, so she would still be here for it. This leaves us at a bit of a loose end on the day itself. I’ll try to figure out how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, having cut the cable earlier in the year. While there are ways and means to watch baseball when necessary, I can’t see the local branch of Islands being prepared to open at 9 am on Thanksgiving Day, so we can sit there and watch a large, inflatable Snoopy float down Fifth Avenue.

My brother-in-law might come round for dinner later, and possibly (though less likely) SnakePit Jr. could show up as well. There is a bacon-wrapped pork prime rib in the fridge, which I’ve been gently salivating over, for the past few days. Of course, I’ve also got my traditional honey-baked ham, which I will be picking at, slowly, through the end of the weekend. It promises to be a very chill day, probably watch a movie or two, or catch up on the World Cup action. What are your plans? Feel free to pop in and out of this thread through the day, chat randomly, post pics of your plate, or whatever!