2022 Diamondbacks Performance of the Year: Nominations open

Last year, this category ended up being among the most one-sided in SnakePit Awards history. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter ended up winning the category in a super-landslide, getting 78% of the votes (and to some extent, I was surprised it was that low). This season, there was no such obviously outstanding candidate, but there were quite a few very good ones. This thread is where I’ll list a few of the potential names. The plan is probably to have two starting pitching, one relief pitching, and two hitting performances, but that’s subject to change at my whim. The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows:
- Go to the comments section.
- If your choice is already mentioned there, give it a “rec”.
- If your choice is NOT mentioned, provide the player’s name and date and make your pitch for it, as a new comment.
- Duplicate nominations will get deleted.
- On Wednesday, I’ll tally up the recs, and use those as a guide towards a list of five or so nominees.
Here are some possible candidates to get you going...
- April 13: Cooper Hummel gets on-base five times
- May 20: Josh Rojas, three HR in Wrigley Field
- June 4: Zach Davis, 7.2 scoreless innings
- June 10: Edwin Uceta: 4.1 scoreless innings in Philadelphia
- July 25: Merrill Kelly, one over the min in 8 shutout IP
- Aug 14: Christian Walker, 4-for-5, TPL shy of cycle, four RBI
- Aug 16: Merrill Kelly, 7 scoreless, pitcher season high +48.7% WP
- Aug 18: Zac Gallen, 7.1 scoreless, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts
- Aug 30: Jake McCarthy, HR, TPL, five RBI
- Sept 5: Ryne Nelson, seven scoreless innings in MLB debut
- Sept 14: Caleb Smith, 2.2 hitless innings vs. LAD
- Sept 14: Sergio Alcantara, season-high +76.2% WP vs. LAD
- Sept 15: Drey Jameson, seven scoreless innings in MLB debut
- Sept 22: Zac Gallen, 13 K in 8 IP vs. LAD
Loading comments...