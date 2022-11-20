2022 Diamondbacks Performance of the Year: Nominations open

Last year, this category ended up being among the most one-sided in SnakePit Awards history. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Tyler Gilbert’s no-hitter ended up winning the category in a super-landslide, getting 78% of the votes (and to some extent, I was surprised it was that low). This season, there was no such obviously outstanding candidate, but there were quite a few very good ones. This thread is where I’ll list a few of the potential names. The plan is probably to have two starting pitching, one relief pitching, and two hitting performances, but that’s subject to change at my whim. The usual rules apply, which for those of you with short memories, is as follows:

