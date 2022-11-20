Snake Bytes: 11/20 Happy Thanksgiving!

Diamondbacks Tender 39 Contracts, Non Tender Reyes Moronta

Today in history:



The Nuremberg Trials started.

The Nuremberg trials were conducted by an international tribunal made up of representatives from the United States, the Soviet Union, France and Great Britain. It was the first trial of its kind in history, and the defendants faced charges ranging from crimes against peace, to crimes of war, to crimes against humanity. Lord Justice Geoffrey Lawrence, the British member, presided over the proceedings, which lasted 10 months and consisted of 216 court sessions. On October 1, 1946, 12 architects of Nazi policy were sentenced to death. Seven others were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 years to life, and three were acquitted.

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/nuremberg-trials-begin



I have watched a very interesting documentary on one of the chief prosecuters. I have Prime, so it didnt cost anything for me, it looks like it costs 5$ to rent, though. (or maybe I watched it on some other streaming service.)



Prosecuting Evil

The fascinating story of Ben Ferencz, one of the Holocaust’s most heroic figures. At age 98 he is the last surviving Nuremberg trial prosecutor and he is on a life-long crusade in the fight for law not war.

https://www.amazon.com/Prosecuting-Evil-Ben-Ferencz/dp/B07PB8G33K/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3E0TYLIU0VC27&keywords=prosecuting+evil+the+extraordinary+world+of+ben+ferencz&qid=1668875340&s=instant-video&sprefix=Ben+Ferencz%2Cinstant-video%2C132&sr=1-1



In lighter news on this date, in 1820, a whaling ship called the Essex was capsized by an enraged bull sperm whale. This incident was the inspiration for Herman Melville’s Moby Dick.



Apparently this happened as well, in 1982 lol





The bird was named after the country, not the other way around.

It’s as confusing as the age-old question of who came first: the bird or the egg. Several historical accounts of the country Turkey has existed for the longest time, even before the bird. According to lexicographer Orin Hargraves, there was also a case of mistaken identity between two birds. He explained that the “Europeans saw an American turkey, thought that it was the [African] guinea fowl which at that time was called the ‘turkey cock,’ and so gave it the same name.”



Abraham Lincoln began the “pardoning of the turkey” tradition.

A video of the 44th U.S. President Barack Obama pardoning turkeys always makes rounds during Thanksgiving. From the witty turkey names to his hilarious speeches, this White House tradition is always something to look forward to. The tradition began when the son of the 16th U.S. President Abraham Lincoln “instructed the White House to save a bird given to the president” as his son “had grown fond of the bird”. Historians revealed that even the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy also pardoned the turkey given to him. But it was only in 1989 that 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush made the tradition official.



Thanksgiving replaced Evacuation Day.

People only started celebrating Thanksgiving after President Lincoln permanently made it an annual holiday in 1863. Before then, the main fixed holiday in the USA was Evacuation Day, which celebrates the British Army leaving the USA in 1783. Traditionally, Americans celebrated it on November 25th. Today, some still celebrate Evacuation Day, but it’s not as major as it used to be.



The first novel in the world ended mid-sentence.

The Tale of Genji, written by Murasaki Shikibu in the 11th century, is the world’s oldest novel. Towards the end of 54 chapters, the story is stopped abruptly mid-sentence. Some translators believe the work is complete and intended to end that way, but others say a few pages haven’t been recovered yet.



Toto was paid $125 per week while filming The Wizard of Oz.

In the 1939 hit The Wizard of Oz, Toto was played by a brindle Cairn Terrier named Terry. She was paid a $125 salary each week, which was even more than some of the human actors (ie: the Singer Midgets who played the Munchkins allegedly received $50 to $100 a week).

