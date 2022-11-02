Snake Bytes: 11/2 - Series Tipped in Philies’ Favor?

Diamondbacks News

Deyvison De Los Santos to Participate in AFL HR Derby

Arizona’s De Los Santos is one of eight AFL participants partaking in the AFL’s inaugural HR Derby, set to commence this coming Saturday, 8:35 pm ET from Mesa’s Sloan Park.

World Series

Houston 0, Philadelphia 7

Bryce Harper crushed a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning to get things started for the Phillies. Philadelphia never looked back, cruising to an easy victory.

Harper Powers Philadelphia

With one on and two out in the bottom of the first, Bryce Harper walloped a no-doubter that changed the atmosphere of the stadium, the game, and the series.

Phillies Swat Record Five Homers

Philadelphia’s sluggers credit having gotten to see McCullers at the end of the season for giving them a familiarity with the pitcher they could exploit. Others feel there may be something more.

Lance McCullers Jr. Disputes Tipping Pitches

When one is a top-of-the-rotation type of arm, there are going to be many questions and many theories as to why another team is able to blast five home runs in a single outing. To his credit, McCullers insists he was simply beat.

Fuel for pitch-tipping speculators

Bryce Harper called Alec Bohm back before his at-bat to tell him something.



Bohm hit the first pitch he saw out of the park. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bep547w2KL — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2022

Other Baseball News

Pedro Gomez Inducted into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Pedro Gomez, the late ESPN baseball reporter whose award-winning career spanned 35 years and included coverage of more than 25 World Series, was posthumously inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Broadcasting Rights Murky Waters of Nationals Sale

The crap-tastic broadcasting deal that was hoisted upon the Nationals nearly two decades ago when they relocated from Montreal is now looming large in the potential sale of the Nationals by the Lerner family.

Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Angels by Skaggs Family to Proceed

A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.