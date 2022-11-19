2022 Diamondbacks Reviews, #47: Seth Beer

Vote breakdown
Overview
- Rating: 2.48
- 2022 stats: 38 G, 126 PA, .189/.278/.243 =- .521 OPS (51 OPS+). 1 HR, 3 RBI, -0.9 bWAR
- Date of birth: September 18, 1996 (26 years old)
- 2022 salary: league minimum
- 2023 status: 40-man roster, pre-arbitration
2022 in review
A summary in haiku form:
Beer hit a Home Run
Then he was sent to Reno
Has not been seen since
— NikT77 + M_Lopez
We also asked Turambar to do our Beer review. Suspect he may not quite have understood the assignment...
Hitting the first ever walk-off home-run by a Diamondback on Opening Day set a pretty high bar for Seth Beer’s season, and it proved impossible to match. However, the speed of his fall was startling. A 16-game spell where he hit .061 (3-for-49) got him, as Mr. Lopez noted, sent to Reno. He did return in August, but went 4-for-30 in that spell, and then vanished from MLB view. What the future holds, is hard to predict. Safe to say he’s no longer the heir-apparent at first-base, though with Pavin Smith having struggled too, there aren’t many other challengers for Christian Walker’s at-bats. Still: he’ll always have Opening Day, and a moment many storied major-leaguers go their whole careers without experiencing.
- Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
- Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Loading comments...