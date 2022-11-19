2022 Diamondbacks Reviews, #47: Seth Beer

Vote breakdown

Overview

Rating : 2.48

: 2.48 2022 stats : 38 G, 126 PA, .189/.278/.243 =- .521 OPS (51 OPS+). 1 HR, 3 RBI, -0.9 bWAR

: 38 G, 126 PA, .189/.278/.243 =- .521 OPS (51 OPS+). 1 HR, 3 RBI, -0.9 bWAR Date of birth : September 18, 1996 (26 years old)

: September 18, 1996 (26 years old) 2022 salary : league minimum

: league minimum 2023 status: 40-man roster, pre-arbitration

2022 in review

A summary in haiku form:

Beer hit a Home Run

Then he was sent to Reno

Has not been seen since

— NikT77 + M_Lopez

We also asked Turambar to do our Beer review. Suspect he may not quite have understood the assignment...

Hitting the first ever walk-off home-run by a Diamondback on Opening Day set a pretty high bar for Seth Beer’s season, and it proved impossible to match. However, the speed of his fall was startling. A 16-game spell where he hit .061 (3-for-49) got him, as Mr. Lopez noted, sent to Reno. He did return in August, but went 4-for-30 in that spell, and then vanished from MLB view. What the future holds, is hard to predict. Safe to say he’s no longer the heir-apparent at first-base, though with Pavin Smith having struggled too, there aren’t many other challengers for Christian Walker’s at-bats. Still: he’ll always have Opening Day, and a moment many storied major-leaguers go their whole careers without experiencing.