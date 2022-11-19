 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Diamondbacks Reviews, #47: Seth Beer

He had his moments. Well, MOMENT, anyway...

By Turambar, NikT77, and M_Lopez
/ new
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Vote breakdown

Overview

  • Rating: 2.48
  • 2022 stats: 38 G, 126 PA, .189/.278/.243 =- .521 OPS (51 OPS+). 1 HR, 3 RBI, -0.9 bWAR
  • Date of birth: September 18, 1996 (26 years old)
  • 2022 salary: league minimum
  • 2023 status: 40-man roster, pre-arbitration

2022 in review

A summary in haiku form:

Beer hit a Home Run
Then he was sent to Reno
Has not been seen since
— NikT77 + M_Lopez

We also asked Turambar to do our Beer review. Suspect he may not quite have understood the assignment...

Hitting the first ever walk-off home-run by a Diamondback on Opening Day set a pretty high bar for Seth Beer’s season, and it proved impossible to match. However, the speed of his fall was startling. A 16-game spell where he hit .061 (3-for-49) got him, as Mr. Lopez noted, sent to Reno. He did return in August, but went 4-for-30 in that spell, and then vanished from MLB view. What the future holds, is hard to predict. Safe to say he’s no longer the heir-apparent at first-base, though with Pavin Smith having struggled too, there aren’t many other challengers for Christian Walker’s at-bats. Still: he’ll always have Opening Day, and a moment many storied major-leaguers go their whole careers without experiencing.

  • Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In This Stream

2022 Diamondbacks Reviews

View all 13 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...