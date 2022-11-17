Snake Bytes 11/17: And The Award Goes To....

[SI] Taking you inside the Diamondbacks with Mike Hazen

Earlier this evening we reported on the Diamondbacks roster moves. Due to the deadline to submit the player reserve lists being today at 6PM eastern, certain players needed to be added to the 40 man roster in order to protect them from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. Here is a recap of today’s moves and Mike Hazen’s comments

[AZS] 6 free agent targets to bolster the Diamondbacks bullpen

If not the greatest weakness, the bullpen was at least the most glaring on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster in 2022.

Assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald addressed this issue in October and suggested that an approach shift is in order.

“[We have to be] honest with ourselves in terms of how we’ve tried to approach solving that problem,” Fitzgerald told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Oct. 5.

[SI] Mike Hazen in pursuit of a right hand outfield bat

During Diamondbacks’ GM Mike Hazen’s ZOOM media session last night he made clear that he is going to pursue a right handed outfield bat this off season. At the same time the team just designated for assignment two such players, removing them from the 40-Man roster, Jordan Luplow and Stone Garrett.

[SBN] The Red Sox should target *someone in the Diamondbacks outfield

The Diamondbacks’ “problem” is that they have a whole bevy of exciting, young outfielders who all happen to hit left-handed. No problem, Boston will take one off your hands and would probably even send over a couple of solid prospects. As reported in the Arizona Republic, old friend Mike Hazen, general manager of the Diamondbacks, recently stated that he’s not trading them for prospects. “The prospect trade is out, he said. “You can take that off the table. It’ll have to be [an established or major league ready player] and at a caliber for us that we felt like we were equally maintaining [value.].” Though he added that he’d be “open to taking on a prospect to help balance out a deal,” he was clear that “a prospect who is years away from the majors likely won’t be the main return.”

[SI] Why the Diamondbacks traded for Vargas

After returning from surgery, Vargas pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the Guardians’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. He pitched 34.1 innings in 27 appearances, with 37 strikeouts, 17 walks, and a 3.67 ERA. That included a dominant stretch in Triple-A where he struck out 16, walked five, and allowed just one run in 10 innings. The latter stretch of dominance is what likely attracted the D-backs as one of the players to pursue as teams are looking to cut players on the 40-man roster.

[MLB] Chase Field to host P!NK’S Summer Carnival 2023 on October 9th, 2023

“Chase Field is a prime destination for iconic musicians,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “We are excited to host global superstar P!NK and welcome her fans to Chase Field for a memorable experience.”

P!NK will host special guest, Brandi Carlile, as well as GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp for the show at Chase Field.

Tickets will go on sale on November 21 at 10 a.m. Phoenix/12 p.m. ET at ticketmaster.com. For more information and updates, visit dbacks.com/concerts.

Baseball News:

Cy Young award winners 2022

Their arms were outliers. Justin Verlander’s surgically repaired, 39-year-old right arm was responsible for a season that was both statistically and scientifically significant. Sandy Alcantara’s previously underrated, remarkably durable right arm delivered a workload that, by modern standards, rated as an unusual extreme.

World Baseball Classic teams to get spring training showcases

Major League Baseball’s 2023 Spring Training schedule includes 20 exhibition games featuring Major League Clubs competing with World Baseball Classic National Teams, World Baseball Classic Inc. announced today. Ten games with World Baseball Classic ties will be played in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues across March 8th-9th, preceding the Saturday, March 11th start of 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament play in the Phoenix and Miami pools

Bryce Harper to undergo elbow surgery next week

Harper was diagnosed with a UCL tear back in May but was able to continue his 2022 season as the Phillies’ primary designated hitter. Position players who sustain UCL tears are often able to continue hitting, but throwing is obviously not an option with such an injury. Even in the event of a full Tommy John surgery, it should be noted that Harper could very likely return to the field as a DH for a notable portion of the 2023 season.

[ESPN] Mariners trade 2 pitchers for Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez

“We began our offseason with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup,’’ said Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations. “In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we’ve become a far more dangerous offensive club.’’

Toronto’s willingness to deal Hernandez has more to do with his contract status than the quality of his play. He is due to hit free agency after the 2023 season and is expected to make around $14 million in arbitration. The Blue Jays, sources said, plan to acquire another outfielder this offseason.

Something delicious and fun to do:

